Lower Makefield is on the clock.

Township supervisors voted Thursday to advertise a "mixed-used overlay district" that could pave the way for a Wegmans, retail space and apartments around a 36-acre property across from Shady Brook Farm near the Newtown Bypass.

Supervisors Fredric Weiss, Daniel Grenier, James McCartney and Suzanne S. Blundi voted yes, while supervisor John Lewis voted no during a special meeting Thursday.

Residents can review the zoning proposal before supervisors vote on the plan at the end of a 45-day advertising window. In the meantime, the township’s planning commission will review the plan and make recommendations.

The proposal by Yardley-based developer Shady Brook Investors LP and ELU DeLuca Yardley LLC would amend a zoning ordinance to make way for the 100,000-square-foot grocery store, 55,000 square feet of retail space and 200 apartments at the site they have dubbed Prickett Run at Edgewood.

A development plan would be submitted to the township if supervisors approve the overlay, which would allow for several uses, from commercial to recreation.

Vince DeLuca, of DeLuca Home, said Thursday that initial construction would include the infrastructure of the site and Wegmans followed by retail space as tenants are secured. Currently, Wegmans is the only confirmed tenant, DeLuca said.

"We’re working with potential clients but we have no confirmed commitments besides Wegmans," he said.

It likely would take six to nine months to build a pad site for Wegmans, and another year for the company to construct the building. The entire site is estimated to take about three years to complete following approval, DeLuca said.

The quarter-mile area at Stony Hill and Township Line roads sits next to a commercial park in the township’s Office Research District and is separated by Interstate 295 from the Edgewood Village development, which sits in the town’s Historic Commercial District.

The proposal includes the preservation of a historic building and barn on a 5-acre lot currently occupied by C.L. Prickett Antiques. The buildings once were part of Edgewood Farms, which was built in the 1700s and owned by the Trenton Biscuit Co. family until the 1960s.

DeLuca has said the 2,000-square-foot building likely would be used for office space while the barn hopefully would attract a high-end BYOB restaurant.

The proposed development would replace a proposal for a 125,775-square-foot warehouse on 14.85 acres at the site, which stalled in April after the township’s zoning hearing board questioned the traffic impact of the project. Some residents also objected to the project because of traffic concerns.

While currently not under consideration, the warehouse plans still remain filed with the planning commission as officials considered the zoning amendments and mixed-use plan.

The latest overlay plan includes a revision that establishes drive-thru businesses and commercial recreation as conditional uses, meaning the developer must adhere to conditions set by the municipal governing body for approval.

Supervisor John Lewis on Thursday proposed removing the drive-thru option from the overlay, but his motion failed.

Other revisions include setting the maximum woodland disturbance at 50%, altering the maximum impervious service at 65% of the site and limiting retail space to 20,000 square feet, a requirement that does not include the supermarket.

During the first special meeting held earlier this month, the developer introduced $6.5 million worth of on- and off-site traffic improvements to the roadways surrounding the site that were encouraged by Wegmans.

Plans include:

— Expanding the Route 332/Stony Hill Road intersection to add a second left-hand turn lane from Route 332 to Stony Hill;

— Installing a right turn signal at the intersection of Stony Hill and Township Line roads to ease traffic;

— Installing a bike lane on Stony Hill over I-295 to connect the development with Edgewood Village;

— Adding a third eastbound lane leading to the I-295 ramp toward Philadelphia;

— Reconfiguring the I-295 west off ramp by adding a separate left turn lane and a second right turn lane onto Route 332.

The site would have two right in, right out entrances and left in/right in and right out entrance, according to a presentation submitted to the township.

The development was introduced to supervisors last June and met opposition from residents after the overlay was brought before the township’s planning commission for consideration in July.

The overlay received the OK from the commission in September after officials said it was consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and Edgewood Village, but not before hundreds of residents complained of traffic and quality of life concerns during multiple meetings.

Recently, residents have voiced concerns that meetings regarding the proposal were being held virtually and not in a large public venues like when the commission gave its approval.

About a dozen residents made similar complaints during Thursday’s three-hour virtual meeting.

Township attorney Barbara Kirk said the process started a year ago when a petition was submitted to the township by developers, who have delayed moving forward with the project because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Developers have the option to file a writ of mandamus with the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas to force supervisors to adhere to the petition, Kirk said.

"Moving this along in the format that it has been, considering the circumstances, is what I feel to be appropriate," she said.