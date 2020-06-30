Due to COVID-19 restrictions, not many Fourth of July events in Burlington County will be taking place this year.

With many local towns canceling events due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Fourth of July weekend won’t be filled with as many fireworks and festivities.

Due to the current limits on outdoor events in New Jersey, most annual events had to be canceled. Legal NJ events with fireworks and other outdoor events are limited to 100 people. On Friday, crowds are allowed to go as large as 500 people for outdoor events, but most towns decided to cancel events since they tend to draw larger crowds.

The following towns have canceled events this year: Evesham, Florence, Maple Shade, Medford and Moorestown.

Here’s a look at how some towns are planning alternate events in Burlington County:

Bordentown Township: Fireworks postponed to Sep. 5 at dusk at Joseph Lawrence Park.

Medford: Fireworks are canceled, but officials are considering combining them with Oktoberfest and Music Festival on Sept. 19.

Riverton: Festivities are canceled, but residents are urged to hold family picnics on lawns or driveways at 4 p.m. Annual house decorating, patriotic costume and pet pageants contests are being held virtually on riverton4thofjuly.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Riverton’s Fourthfest beer festival will take place on Sept. 12.

Southampton: Fireworks are scheduled for July 11 at dusk at 458 Lion Road.

Virtual Event: The Fourth can also be celebrated from the comfort of your couch this year. The annual Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July festival in Philadelphia will be held virtually this summer. There are now daily live stream concerts, virtual museum tours and behind-the-scenes experiences for the event.

On Saturday, Jason Derulo and Cynthia Erivo will perform live at 8 p.m. in The Met theater on North Board Street. There will be no in-person audience for this concert and this year’s celebration will not include fireworks. The streaming will take place on welcomeamerica.com.