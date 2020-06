MONDAY

Ellwood City Area School Board, 7 p.m., budget vote, board room, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Public can watch meeting online through access link on district website.

TUESDAY

Lawrence County Courthouse, 10 a.m., commissioners’ meeting room, lower level, Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St., New Castle. Meeting can be watched online through access link on county website.

WEDNESDAY

New Galilee Council, 6:30 p.m., check with borough office on status of meeting.

THURSDAY

Ellwood City Area School Board, 7 p.m., special meeting, board room, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Public can watch meeting online through access link on district website.

Wayne Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., Wayne Township fire hall, 5153 Ellwood Road.