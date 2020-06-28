Celebrations include well-wishers driving past his house and a worship service.

After 17 years serving more than 50 area Presbyterian congregations, the Rev. David Oyler is retiring at the end of June.

Oyler, 66, has been a minister for 41 years and general presbyter for the Erie-based Presbytery of Lake Erie since 2003. In a position similar to bishop in some churches, he has shepherded the local Presbyterian organization that currently includes 58 congregations with about 6,500 total members.

“It is a fascinating position in which there is something new to engage every week,” he said. “Relating to thousands of Presbyterian Christians across eight counties provides a front row seat on what God is up to early in the 21st century.”

Some of those Christians will help Oyler celebrate his retirement with events this Sunday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, well-wishers will drive past the North East house of David and Becky Oyler at 3 p.m. Those wishing to participate should gather between 2:30 and 3 in the parking lot at Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 Route 89, North East, to line up vehicles, organizers said.

On Tuesday, David Oyler will preach and be celebrated during a 5 p.m. worship service on the YouTube channel of Erie’s First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

“He has been a very dynamic and faithful leader,” said the Rev. Jim Haas, a member of the retirement celebration committee.

He said Oyler has prodded the presbytery to look forward and outside its walls.

Oyler has been ordained in the Presbyterian Church for 41 years, serving all of that time in the Presbytery of Lake Erie. His father and grandfather were also Presbyterian pastors, he said.

“The Presbytery of Lake Erie is fortunate to have been cared for by the Rev. Dr. David Oyler for these last 17 years,” said Rev. Keith Sundberg, vice moderator-elect of the presbytery. “He has guided us through difficult issues such as sexuality and politics, always taking a pastoral and compassionate stance.”

Oyler’s plan to travel with his wife in retirement has been postponed by COVID-19. The couple has four children and six grandchildren in various locations. But David Oyler said he has a large pile of unread books to tide him over.

A committee is still working on finding his successor.

