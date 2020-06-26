Luella is a true beauty with her strawberry-blonde hair, green eyes and a single freckle on her nose. But don’t hate her because she’s beautiful. Love her because she’s also incredibly sweet!

With beauty, brains and a great personality, Luella seems to have it all. The only thing missing from her life? You!

Two-year-old Luella is still looking for her forever home, but while she waits, she’s living her best life in foster care with Northeast Animal Rescue. Luella is an active, fun-loving little girl who loves to play with her cat toys and explore. She is very affectionate, doesn’t mind being held, and loves to cuddle. Luella has a very curious nature and would be happy to help supervise your daily chores and make a guest appearance in your Zoom meets.

Luella gets along well with other cats and is good with older children; she hasn’t been introduced to dogs. Luella is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and tested negative for feline leukemia and immunodeficiency viruses. For more information about Luella, or to fill out an adoption application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org.

If you like a good underdog story, you’ll love Hermie’s journey from pound pup to top dog!

This handsome fellow is friendly and social, and loves treats and being petted. But life wasn’t always so heavenly for Hermie, who found himself at the city shelter, completely emaciated. Hermie was rescued by Don’t Bully Us Rescue, was nursed back to health and is now ready to take on the world! First on the agenda, though, is finding a forever family.

Hermie just adores people and likes everyone he meets. He can be dominant with other dogs, and would do best as an only dog or in a home with a friendly, submissive female. Can you give Hermie’s story a happily-ever-after?

One-year-old Hermie is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. For more information or to submit an adoption application, visit www.dontbullyus.com.