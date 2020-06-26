Many scholars believe Genesis 1 was written by priests during the Babylonian exile. It was written during a time when people were living in a foreign land. When they had been forcibly removed from their homes. When they weren’t able to worship in the Temple. Life as they knew it had completely changed. And the people had to figure out how to continue to live faithfully in a new reality.

So, the priests wrote down this story of creation to remind the people of God how it all began. It wasn’t meant to be a scientific document, but a theological one. The priests talk about how when God began creating, there was chaos. There was darkness. There was turmoil. And then God spoke, and brought light and order and that constant refrain of "it is good."

In fact, this account follows a precise pattern, to the point that some have wondered if it was actually a hymn or used liturgically, because so many parts of it repeat. There’s this constant chorus of "It was good." Mountains? Good. The sun and moon and stars? Also good. Trees and animals and water? All good. And people? Very good. In this passage, humanity is the pinnacle of creation. The only thing that is created in God’s very image.

This story reminds us that God has always been bringing order out of chaos. God excels at dealing with dead ends. Our current reality will not last forever. Evil and darkness never get the last word. It reminded the people of Israel that life wouldn’t always be lived in exile. It reminds us that even pandemics do not last forever.

I am grateful for the priests who sat down to record this theological statement in Genesis about creation. A statement about who God is, and who we are because of that. A reminder that this world is good. And a bold statement that we have been created in God’s image, and we are very good. And most of all, a reminder that no problem is too big for God.

There is nothing in all of creation that can separate us from God’s love. Neither pandemics, nor riots, nor exile, nor fear. We worship the God of new beginnings. The God of resurrection. Amen.

The Rev. Elizabeth Wallace is the pastor of Wampum Presbyterian Church. This message was brought in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.