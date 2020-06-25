NEW BEAVER -- Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the back nine.

Low Gross -- Justin Baney, 35; Joe Boniey, 36; Ed Dambach, 38; Ron Gilchrist, 39; Ron Aniceti and George Blumer, 40.

Low Net -- Ed Dambach, 32; Joe Boniey, Justin Baniey, Frank McElwain, Dennis Briggs and Tom Malarik, 33; Ron Gilchrist and Ryan Baney, 34; Ted Wehman, George Blumer, Chuck Means and Dennis Zona, 35; Ron Aniceti, Mike Filauri, Roger Baney, Dick Verone, Russ Forsythe and Bob Filauri, 36.

Flight leaders were:

Flight 1 -- Justin Baney, 16 points; George Blumer, 8 points; Joe Boniey and Ed Dambach, 7 points.

Flight 2 -- Brian Salsberry, 1 point; Roger Baney, -2 points; Tony Carrozza, -3 points.

Flight 3 -- Frank McElwain, 4 points; Dick Verone, 3 points; Dino Colaberardino and Pete Zona, 1 point.

Flight 4 -- Dennis Zona, 14 points; Dennis Briggs, 11 points; Jerome Pigza, 6 points.

The league outing at Bedford Trails Golf Course is Sunday. The first tee time is 8:07 a.m. Golfers are requested to be at the course by 7:30 a.m.