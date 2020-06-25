The annual Labor Day parade in Erie has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the AFL-CIO’s Northwestern Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation announced the cancellation of the organization’s annual Labor Day parade because of COVID-19 health concerns.

The parade had been scheduled for Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon in Erie.

Rosann Barker, director of the Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation, said her organization could not safely hold the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to take into consideration the health of our workers and members of the community," Barker said. "The last thing we want is to be held responsible for a new surge in this pandemic."

The organization announced plans with assistance from Cable Access Media to create a video montage of units from past parades.

The video montage is scheduled to be broadcast on Cable Access Media and Spectrum Channel 1021 on Labor Day.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation will produce a DVD and send a copy to each parade unit. Officials said the video montage may also be viewed on Facebook or YouTube.

Barker said the parade will resume next year. It is scheduled to be held Sept. 6, 2021, in Erie.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation is an AFL-CIO-affiliated organization that represents 19 counties and 10 central labor councils with a combined 39,639 members from 212 Pennsylvania unions.

