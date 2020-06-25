Gov. Phil Murphy said that guidelines for reopening school districts throughout the state will be announced Friday.

"This guidance has been in the works for weeks and will take into account the many differences which exist among our schools and education communities whether they be geographic, demographic or economic and acknowledge there is no one size fits all guidance that can be applied to every school and every district," Murphy said.

He went on to say that there would be clear standards that need to be followed but that individual superintendents and Boards of Education will have the flexibility to implement plans that suit their specific needs.

Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet will also be on hand Friday to discuss the guidance, Murphy said.

This comes a week after the plans to reopen colleges and universities were announced. Those guidelines allowed for labs and other hands-on learning to reopen this week.

Social distancing, accommodating those with symptoms or positive tests and sanitization will be required for colleges as well as an opportunity to continue remote learning for students and faculty with health concerns. Murphy said all colleges and universities must submit their reopening plans at least 14 days before anyone reports to campus. He also announced that clinical, lab and hands-on programming could resume July 1. Those plans must be made public to students and their families.

He noted that for colleges there are 10 focus areas that would be under scrutiny: instruction, housing, computer labs, libraries, research and labs, student services, transportation, dining, study abroad and athletics.