Pennsylvania was one of three states to restrict car sales during the pandemic, but some dealers are seeing an uptick in demand as restrictions lift and consumer buying habits shift.

Sales at Ford dealerships throughout Pennsylvania are bouncing back from COVID-19-related slowdowns, company representatives say.

Dealerships suspended a number of operations in mid-March when Gov. Tom Wolf closed all non-essential businesses, although Wolf permitted electronic car buying and other socially distant services by appointment only a month later.

Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president of U.S. marketing, is on tour this week speaking with dealers throughout the region, including sellers in Harrisburg and the Wexford area. LaNeve, a Beaver County native, said he’s proud of how Ford dealers in the state protected employees during the pandemic.

"When everyone sheltered in place in March, many of our dealers nationwide stayed open for the most part," he said. "Service departments were basically all open and delivery vans were on the road. They’ve done an amazing job of safeguarding our employees. We’ve had almost no reported cases at our dealerships."

Now, dealers have implemented touchless service and new online tools. This includes driveway repairs where technicians and drivers don’t have to interact face-to-face.

"March was a rough month financially as you can imagine," LaNeve said. "But, in April, we outperformed at Ford. The overall market was down around 35 percent in retail in April, and I think we gained a considerable market share because our dealers responded so well."

In May, sales here and nationwide grew significantly, he said, partly due to pent-up demand as the country reopened.

"We were only down 8 percent," LaNeve said, adding that truck sales in particular have been strong. Sales of pickups have not declined nearly as much as other products this year and many automakers are now prioritizing pickup production.

"We’re cautiously optimistic," LaNeve said. "We see our commercial business starting to come back. It slowed down considerably as you can imagine, and the rental car business is still way off."

There are two Ford dealerships in Beaver County, one in Lawrence County and one in Moon Township, Allegheny County. Local dealers are also seeing a spike in parents buying cars for their teenagers, likely prompted by a reluctance to use public transportation and ride-sharing apps in the coming year.

Ford Motor his week announced a new F-150 pickup, a flagship product the company believes will further help its post-COVID rebound. Full-size pickups accounted for 37 percent of the company’s vehicles sold last year alone.

In a recent online user survey conducted by Ford, 82 percent of Ford truck drivers said they’d rather give up streaming services before their truck for a year. Another 79 percent would give up alcohol and 71 percent would give up coffee before their truck.

"America’s buying habits are going to be a little different for a while, and we think we’re well positioned," LaNeve said.