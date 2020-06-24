Erie County enters state’s COVID-19 green phase Friday, but it won’t mean a return to normal.

Erie County was one of the first counties in Pennsylvania to emerge from the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order and its mandated closure of most non-essential business activities.

For weeks, though, Erie County has remained in the yellow phase as other counties have gone green.

That changes Friday.

Don’t expect a return to normal, though. Many of the places that have remain closed since mid-March will be allowed to reopen, but with several restrictions still in place.

Here’s what you can expect starting Friday, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health:

• Salons, barber shops and other personal care services can re-open at half of their capacity, but you must make an appointment. No walk-ins are permitted under the green phase. Appointments are strongly recommended, but not required, at indoor gyms and spas.

• The size of large gatherings is still capped in the green phase, but that cap expands from a maximum of 25 people in the yellow phase to no more than 250 people. Churches, synagogues, temples and mosques are exempt from the order, but they are encouraged to enforce social distancing, mask-wearing and other measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

• More people will be allowed inside businesses. Stores and other businesses that were permitted to reopen in the yellow phase can expand their capacity from 50 percent of their maximum occupancy to 75 percent.

• Shopping malls and some entertainment venues, like casinos and theaters, can reopen at 50 percent capacity. Presque Isle Downs & Casino plans to reopen Friday at noon.

• Bars and restaurants can also open their establishments to in-person dining instead of only carryout, delivery and outdoor dining. However, they can only operate at 50 percent occupancy and must follow several other guidelines.

• You can belly up to the bar, but you must maintain a distance of six feet from the next patron unless there is a physical barrier between each person or you are part of a group of four people with a common relationship. No one is permitted to stand at the bar.

• Child care facilities can reopen.

• Visitation to hospitals and prisons is permitted at the discretion of the facility.

• If your employer has asked you to work from home or another remote location outside the office, your employer can choose to have you return to your workplace. The state, however, recommends that telework continue where feasible and that companies choosing to have employees return do so in phases.

What doesn’t change

There are some things that won’t change when Erie County moves to the green phase.

• Masks are still required when entering a business.

• Visitation restrictions for nursing homes will remain in place until further notice.

• City of Erie playgrounds and picnic areas will remain closed, however city parks will fully reopen for all recreation activities. Organized sports are required to submit a health and safety plan to the Erie County Department of Health.

• Professional (and semi-professional) sports teams were allowed to resume practice and competition in the yellow phase. The green phase maintains the rule that no spectators be permitted to watch competition in person, however.

For more details about the reopening of restaurants and bars, go to: https://bit.ly/2Yr5cT

For general details about entering the green phase, go to: https://bit.ly/3hUH4jr

