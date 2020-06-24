The Air Force will be prohibited from retiring no more than six KC-10 tankers in 2021 under language added Tuesday to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act by the House Armed Services Committee Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

The key House panel is still days away from its marathon markup of the annual defense policy bill, but already New Jersey appears to have scored a major win thanks to the inclusion of language protecting most of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s existing tanker fleet.

The Air Force will be prohibited from retiring no more than six KC-10 tankers in 2021 under language added Tuesday to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act by the House Armed Services Committee Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

The full committee is expected to consider the bill next week during its lengthy markup session.

While not yet finalized, New Jersey Democrat Donald Norcross said, the inclusion of the language protecting the tanker fleet was one of his top priorities.

A total of 32 KC-10 tankers are currently stationed on the joint base and are considered a key part of the installation’s air-mobility mission, with more than a thousand jobs are attached to them.

But the Pentagon has plans to retire 14 of the tankers at the base and two others stationed on the West Coast at Travis Air Force Base in California.

The large 1980s-era refuelers are being retired as part of a plan to upgrade to the new KC-46 tankers currently being developed by Boeing. But lawmakers are concerned that the new tankers won’t begin arriving at joint base until 2022 and that they won’t likely be fully operational until 2023. Also, the Air Force’s proposed retirement plan calls for 10 more tankers to be retired next year than originally scheduled.

Norcross’ amendment specifies that the Air Force would be permitted to retire no more than six of the KC-10s next year. Another dozen would be permitted to retire in fiscal year 2022 and 12 more in fiscal year 2023.

Norcross said that mirrors the original schedule for the jets retirement and ensures that the refueling missions will not be compromised while the KC-46s are still being rolled out.

The amendment also prohibits the Air Force from retiring any of the older KC-135s, which have helped refuel other aircraft and move personnel and supplies since the 1950s.

The Air Force budget called for 13 of its 396 KC-135 jets to be retired. Several of those older planes are stationed at the joint base.

Norcross said the amendment was one of several measures he supported during the subcommittee markup session.

"These provisions take the commonsense approaches necessary to support our air and sea forces as they defend our democracy and our allies overseas and continue Congress’ oversight in protecting our taxpayer dollars," the congressman said in a statement, adding that the tanker protections would ensure the KC-10 fleet was not retired prematurely.

"The service men and women at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst can continue carrying out their critical missions as planned, while preparing for delivery of the new KC-46s," Norcross said. "I am proud to lead this effort along with Rep. Andy Kim, and thank Chairman Joe Courtney and Ranking Member Rob Wittman for working with us to include this important provision in the Subcommittee Mark."

Kim, D-3 of Moorestown, also applauded the addition.

"Keeping the KC-10 fleet at our Joint Base isn’t just good for New Jersey, it’s good for America’s military readiness," he said. "I’m proud to have worked with Congressman Norcross, whose leadership has been instrumental in this effort, and look forward to delivering more wins for our community during the upcoming NDAA process."