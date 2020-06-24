WAYNESBORO — Plans are in motion for reopening schools in the Waynesboro Area School District later this year, but the plans are fluid.

"The Pennsylvania Dept of Education has released guidelines for reopening and has eluded to fact there will be further recommendations and they will be refining some of these guidelines as we go," said WASD Superintendent Tod Kline, who said the district is making its own plans for reopening.

"We are in the process of moving that direction and we hope to have a little better idea in the next few weeks," Kline recently told the school board.

In addition to educational and health and safety plans, district officials are working on plans for cyber learning opportunities for students.

"The district is working with several experts in the field of cyber and online learning to build our own Waynesboro worldwide type of cyberschool option that can compete with all others," Kline said. "We've started to work on this plan to make sure we have something in place by the fall."

Kline said the objective is to customize learning for district students so families and students can count on the district to be their first choice in learning.

"We currently do have an option that has been up and running — the Franklin Virtual Academy offered for K-8," said Assistant Superintendent Rita Sterner-Hine. "We have created a new group of individuals who are looking to refine and create a better program."

Right now, district officials are focused on a cyber option for students in grades 6-12, but no one has ruled out k-12.

Kline said it is too soon for details, however interested parents can get on a list for more information as it becomes available.

"We can start this summer with a sign-up ... so they will be first to know about it," he said. "We hope to do that in the next couple of weeks."

Such a program won't happen overnight.

"What we're trying to do is a very complicated venture," Kline said. "We're not trying to put our typical school online. We're trying to create a cyber school like the cyber charters. With that in mind, it has to be built a different way."

Kline said interested families seeking information on a district cyber school option can contact Dianne Eberhardt, Hooverville principal, via email through the district website or by calling the school.

In other district news, the redistricting plan continues.

"Earlier this year, we offered the opportunity for open enrollment at Fairview and Mowrey if we had room," said Sterner-Hine. "At this point based on the enrollment numbers, it appears we will be able to honor the open enrollment requests."

She said building officials will be in touch with families on details and based on the numbers, they expect to also honor open enrollment requests at Summitview, but only for fourth grade.

"It will be honored for just one year and families will be required to provide transportation," Kline added.

Meanwhile, district residents who want to help offset budgetary challenges have multiple ways of doing so.

"I have been contacted by a couple of teachers who asked me what they could do to give back their raise," said Director Cindy Sullivan. "I have no idea if that's even a possibility. I also heard from a spring coach who hadn't done coaching but was paid in full for the coaching season. Is there a way to give the money back or donate it?"

"In the past we've had at least one coach who has given money back," said Director Wendy Royer. "I guess someone could donate money and say where they want to designate it."

"Certainly, we would honor that," said Business Administrator Eric Holtzman.

Sullivan said she also wondered about taxpayers who wanted to see a 3.4-mill tax increase, whether they could go ahead and pay the amount of an tax increase.

"We always accept donations," Holtzman said. "They can call the business department. We would honor whatever they so desire in terms of that donation ... food service program, general fund, athletics, booster programs, etc."