MUDDYCREEK TWP. -- Here are some upcoming free events at Moraine State Park.

Until further notice -- due to COVID-19 restrictions -- all park programs are limited to 25 participants. Bring a mask or face covering and remember social distancing is in effect.

*Thursday, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Fireflies!, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Area, (North Shore). Join park staff as we fly into the world of luminous lightning bugs. Find out about their unique lives, how you can help scientists understand them and how to make your backyard firefly friendly. Bring the children for outdoor fun. All participants must pre-register with total number of people attending by calling the park office at 724-368-8811.

*July 2, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fun with Dutch Ovens, Five Points Group Tenting Area, North Shore Drive

Join the Gristmill Baker for some old-fashioned camp cooking. With campfires blazing, learn the basics of baking and cooking with some recipes and demonstrations so you can learn to make homemade breads, flatbreads and even pizza. Bring the family for outdoor fun. All participants must pre-register with total number of people attending by calling the park office at 724-368-8811.

*July 2, 9 to 10:30 p.m., Night Hike, Five Points Group Tenting Area (North Shore).

Join the park naturalist to discover some of the amazing creatures of the nighttime world. Topics will include owls, night-vision, and much, much more. At the end of this program, you will have sparks flying out of your mouths. Bring a flashlight if you have one. Pre-registration required. To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.

*July 3, 9 to 10:30 p.m., Night Hike, Pleasant Valley Non-Powered Boat Launch (South Shore). To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.

*July 4, It’s Fish for Free Day throughout Pennsylvania. Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone (resident or non-resident) to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways on the designated days with no fishing license required (trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required). All other fishing regulations still apply. Fishing equipment can be borrowed at Moraine State Park Office on South Shore. Office opens at 8 a.m., and all fishing equipment must be returned before 3:45 p.m.

*July 4, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Fishing, Bear Run Boat Launch (South Shore).

Looking for a great way to connect with your family? Discover just how much fun fishing can be when you do it together at a PFBC Family Fishing Program. Learn basic fishing skills like knot tying, casting, baiting the hook and taking a fish off the hook. You and your family will have the opportunity to fish – no fishing license required. All equipment provided. The "catch?" Adults must bring a child, and children must bring an adult. You’ll be learning and fishing together. Pre-registration required. To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.

July 11, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Bats in Action, Mount Zion Baptist Church (Route 528 Exit off Route 422).

Mysterious and often misunderstood, bats are one of our friends of the night sky. Meet the park naturalist at the Mount Zion Baptist Church (no facilities) on Route 528 to see a bat condo in action and explore the wonders of these nighttime insectivores. Learn why bats may be in trouble and how you can help scientists by reporting bat activity. Bring blankets, chairs, flashlights and bug protection. Pre-registration required. To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.

July 12, 1 to 3 p.m., Salamander Safari. meet outside the Davis Hollow Marina Office (North Shore).

Join the park naturalist at Moraine State Park to explore Davis Hollow Creek for salamanders and other critters. There will be a 15-minute walk to the stream. Wear a sturdy pair of walking shoes for hiking to and from the stream. Pack water shoes to slip on at the stream and bring bug spray. Great fun for the whole family. Pre-registration required. Registration opens Thursday. To register, call the park office at 724-368-8811.