All the usual social distancing rules will be in effect, and capacity will be limited to 50%.

The casino floor will reopen at noon on Friday at Presque Isle Downs & Casino, according to casino’s website.

The casino will remain open 24/7, with social distancing rules in place, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks and limited entrances. The rear (east) entrance near the buffet and the downstairs simulcast area will be closed.

Slot machines and table games will operate at 50% capacity. No poker games will be offered for now.

Every other seat has been removed inside the BetAmerica Sportsbook. In addition, 39 of the casino’s 50 betting kiosks will be in operation.

Of the four restaurants at the casino, only Churchill’s Bourbon & Brew and the InCafe will be open. Churchill’s will have a scaled-back menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The InCafe will be open 24/7 featuring self-service vending machines only.

Find more details on the reopening at www.presqueisledowns.com/reopening-faq.

Horse racing is tentatively expected to resume on July 27, without spectators. A July 20 racing start was previously reported, but has been pushed back, according to casino officials.