A total of 10,189 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported through Wednesday.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It increases the county’s total to 551 cases. A total of 10,189 negative COVID-19 tests in Erie County have been reported through Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of the 551 cases, 95 remain active and 444 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths.

Dahlkemper reported that 57 percent of the positive cases are female and 43 percent are male.

There are more cases in the 25 to 49 age group — 41 percent — than any other group.

The virus continues to disproportionately impact Black residents, which make up 7 percent of the county’s population, but account for 35 percent of COVID-19 cases. Forty-eight percent of cases are white, 5 percent are Asian and 10 percent are unknown.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");