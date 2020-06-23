A new business, the Bella Bar Salon and Spa, is ready to open in Eastampton this July.

EASTAMPTON — Josie Russo is a full-time nurse, but she has always wanted to open her own salon.

Now, with the upcoming opening of the Bella Bar Salon and Spa, Russo will get to realize her dream.

This July, Russo and two co-owners, her brother Jack Russo and their associate, Denise Blattenberger, will open the new salon and spa at 1302 Monmouth Road in the township.

The Russos and Blattenberger will set up shop inside a roughly 1,400-square-foot space in Mart’s Shopping Center.

When it opens, the salon will have between six and eight full-time hairdressers, Josie Russo said. Eventually, she added, the owners are hoping to hire four more staff members for skin, nails, massages and tanning.

All of the hairdressers live in Burlington County, besides one who lives in Philadelphia.

Eastampton’s newest salon is only waiting on one more inspection, from the state Board of Cosmetology, before it can open for business.

But the board has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it still has not reopened, even though the state allowed barber shops and salons to reopen on Monday.

Josie Russo is hoping the board reopens soon, so the Bella Bar Salon can hit its July target.

"We just finished construction a couple weeks ago," Russo said in early June. "But we can’t open without that inspection."

No matter how long it takes for the inspectors to come, the co-owners are willing to wait. They all have other jobs and incomes they can depend on in the meantime.

"I’ve been working as a nurse," Josie Russo said. "Thank goodness I’ve had a job and I’ve been able to pay the bills."

Russo plans on continuing to work as a nurse even after the salon opens. But she also wants to be the type of small business owner who is available 24/7, and present at the location during her off hours.

Once the salon opens, between working as an essential employee during the pandemic and establishing a small business with social distancing restrictions, Russo may literally be working 24/7. But she is OK with that, because she’s committed to making her dream work.

She’s dedicated because she has always prided herself on empowering other women. That’s why she always wanted to run a salon. It offers female workers the chance to build up their own customer bases.

As a nurse, Russo has always been the one to encourage female co-workers to go back to school or keep plugging away for that promotion.

So when the space in Mart’s Shopping Center became available, Russo noticed because her family’s business, Russo’s Pub & Italian Restaurant, is in the same shopping center.

She recognized that the space offered her a chance to do more than just encourage other women.

"I always take the opportunity to help," she said. "The opportunity presented itself."

As a full-time nurse who lives in a different town, Cream Ridge in Monmouth County, Russo will only be able to physically watch over her business on a limited basis.

That’s where Blattenberger comes in.

The co-owner, who also works for Russo’s Pub & Italian Restaurant, has been working in the salon industry for more than 20 years, including as a manager.

Blattenberger even grew up in the industry. As a young girl, she would help out at her aunt’s salon in Wildwood, sweeping the floors, cleaning the towels and watching her aunt, Barbara Ann Flacco, "do her thing," as Blattenberger put it.

"It’s all about the inspiration that when someone sits in their chair, you can make their day," she said. "You can make them feel beautiful."

Russo is confident that, with Blattenberger in charge day to day, the salon will thrive.

"It’s her expertise," Russo said. "She has been doing this for over 20 years."

Together, the co-owners are bullish about the business because of the area, too.

"Eastampton is doing a great job building up the township with the apartments, the condos," Blattenberger said.