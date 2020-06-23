A man was injured in a roof fall at Dovetail Gallery in east Erie.

Erie firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued a man who suffered injuries after he fell from a second-story roof to a first-story roof at an east Erie business.

Fire crews were called to Dovetail Gallery, 352 E. 18th St., shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A man who was working on the structure’s second-story roof fell about 10 feet to 12 feet, landing on the first-floor roof, Erie Deputy Fire Chief John Herrmann said.

The man suffered injuries to his feet. Fire crews placed the man on a stretcher on the first-floor roof and handed him to firefighters through a second-story window.

’It was an easy rescue," Herrmann said.

The injured man was then taken in an elevator to the ground floor and taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Herrmann said he did not know what caused the man to fall.