The National Weather Service advises swimmers to stay out of Lake Erie waters along Erie County shoreline.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a beach hazards statement for the Erie County Lake Erie shoreline in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

There is a high risk for rip currents, weather service officials said. Wind and wave action will cause currents to develop on the lakeshore, and swimmers should not enter the water.

Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending into the lake, officials said.

Officials advise swimmers to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions.