Coraopolis
905 First Ave., Quicken Loans Inc. to KDC Property Management LLC, $69,000.
1020 Birch Way, Charles Placek to Jason Simoni and Susan Bennett, $45,000.
607 Locust St., Allyson N Becker Culp to Lilantha Alawattegama and Ramya Sundararajan, $117,000.
1215-1217 State Ave., Edward Piela to Greater Pittsburgh Properties LLC, $82,800.
Edgeworth
223 Hazel Lane, John Stunda to Evan McClung, $179,000.
Findlay Twp.
1008 Aspen Drive, Haley Comer Williams to Shane McNeese and Genene Evanovich, $285,000.
Leet Twp.
300 N. Chaucer Court, Damien Philibert to Julian and Aundrea Carrillo, $737,000.
220 Pilgrim Drive, Mathew Killian to Jeffrey and Suzanne Modrovich, $432,000.
Moon Twp.
1622 Glenbrook Ave., Chad Nicklaus to Sean Michael McCartney, $128,000.
308 Indian Ridge Drive, Justin Stark to BGRS LLC, $357,101.
308 Indian Ridge Drive, BGRS LLC to Robert John and Alyssa Ferguson Rodecker, $357,101.
223 Laura Lee Drive, Charles Keppel to Richard Coleman III, $185,000.
211 Lockheed Drive, Maronda Homes LLC to Perry Frank Roofner, $294,075.
404 Lytham Court Mark Joyce to Victor and Lynn Sierra, $370,000.
North Fayette Twp.
6744 Elk Rush Drive, Katie Hurka to Cody Pauls, $274,901.
509 Walden Way, Daniel Cowden to Brian Hillgrove and Renee Fronczek, $264,900.
Oakdale
403 Third St., Judith Robbins to Jared and Gabriela Kendziorski, $225,000.
Robinson Twp.
2702 Leona Lane, Kai Oeffner to Luke Haywiser and Lindsay Rzeczkowski, $147,000.
1300 Station St., Derek Suehr to Columbia Gas Pennsylvania Inc., $72,000.
Sewickley Hills
104 Audubon Road, Earl Miller to Mountain Rein LLC, $1,633,000.