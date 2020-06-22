William Curtin, of Lumberton, attending University of New England, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.

Kyle Michael Coupe, of Delran, graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Coupe holds a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from Muhlenberg College in 2011, a Master's of Science in health sciences from St. Francis University in 2015 and is training in emergency medicine at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Area students attending Lycoming College named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester were Devon Kaiser, of Cinnaminson; and Emily Konopka, of Wrightstown.

Amy Linser, of Mount Laurel, attending Union University, was named to the president's list for the spring 2020 semester.

Area students graduating from Lycoming College were Dezmen Johnson, of Browns Mills; Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, psychology; Andrew Rowan, of Mount Laurel, Bachelor of Arts in astronomy and philosophy; and Michael Mulvihill, of Tabernacle, Bachelor of Arts in history.

Area students graduating from DeSales University were Domonique Martin, of Burlington, Bachelor of Science in medical studies with magna cum laude honors; Jennifer Kelso, of Cookstown, Bachelor of Science in psychology; and Ryan Schaub, of Mount Laurel, Bachelor of Science in sport and exercise physiology.

Brielle Bogdzio, of Bordentown, graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Science in information and library science.

Timothy Irons, of Lumberton, attending Clarion University of Pennsylvania, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.

Taquan Shelton, of Browns Mills, graduated from University of Minnesota in Crookston with a Bachelor of Science in management.

Area students who graduated from Fairfield University were Lacey J. Olaff, of Florence; and Andrew M. Bulmer, of Southampton.

Danielle Mann, of Mount Holly, attending Endicott College, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.

John Kearns, of Medford, graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts.

Area students attending College of William & Mary named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester were Marcus Crowell, of Bordentown; John Kearns and Teresa Ruona, of Medford; Kevin Carlyle and Cassandra Lis, of Moorestown; and Lucas Harsche, Alyssa Slovin and Samantha Sorid, of Mount Laurel.