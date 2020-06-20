T summer solstice officially arrives Saturday at 5:44 p.m.

The summer solstice officially arrives Saturday at 5:44 p.m., heralding the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Around Erie, expect mostly sunny skies, a high temperature near 81 degrees and calm winds.

Above-average temperatures in June have been a pleasant surprise after a spring of mixed weather results.

An extra 380,000 visitors have jogged, biked, walked, fished and otherwise spent time at Presque Isle State Park from March through mid-June compared to that same stretch in 2019, according to Matt Greene, the park’s operations manager.

With Erie County entrenched in the state’s yellow phase since May 8, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the peninsula "one of the few things going on in town," Greene said.

"We’re seeing really high numbers of visitors and it feels like the crowds that we typically see in mid-to-late July and August," Greene said. "We’re looking forward to a great summer."

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, forecasts in its 90-day July through September summer outlook a 40 percent chance of above-normal temperatures and a 33 percent chance of above-normal precipitation for the Erie region.

Spring in review

When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in mid-March, many area residents headed outdoors to combat cabin fever.

It helped considerably that March was snowless for only the second time and was 7.1 degrees higher than the city’s average March temperature. Erie recorded no measurable snowfall at Erie International Airport in March, tying the 1943 record, according to weather service data.

Erie’s 42.9-degree average temperature ranked as the seventh-warmest March in city history, matching 2016.

Only 1.3 inches of snow fell on Erie in April, including one-tenth of an inch on April 23, the last measurable snowfall of the season.

April’s 45-degree average temperature was 2.1 degrees below the city’s normal average.

May brought some frigid air for the first two weeks of the month. Erie recorded trace snowfall, which is not considered measurable snowfall, on May 8-9.

Erie tied its daily record high on May 26 with a 90-degree reading at Erie International Airport.

Erie’s 2019-20 seasonal snowfall total was 67.4 inches – 33.5 inches below the city’s 100.9-inch average average annual total.

Erie’s average temperature in June of 66.8 degrees through Thursday has been 1.6 degrees above normal, according to Alexa Maines, a meteorologist with the weather service in Cleveland. That includes 91-degree readings on June 9 and June 10.

At the beach

Peninsula visitors have been able to cool off in Lake Erie following the June 6 return of guarded swimming at Presque Isle State Park.

"It has that feel of summer," Greene said.

Record-high Lake Erie water levels have caused problems on the park throughout the spring when storms and high winds have blown through the region, but not recently, Greene said.

Lake Erie set a monthly high mean water level record in May, eclipsing 2019, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District.

Earlier this spring, high water levels and storms combined to produce heavy erosion at Beaches 6, 7 and 8, the Mill Road beaches, and sections from Barracks Beach to Beach 6, Greene said.

Sand replenishment began on Beach 5 and a portion of Beach 6 last week. Sand nourishment is scheduled for Beaches 6, 7, 8, the Mill Road beaches, Lighthouse and Sunset beaches, and Beach 10.

Just more than $4 million in combined federal and state money is available for 2020 peninsula sand replenishment, Greene said. The park recently received an extra $1.1 million from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for 2020 sand work.

