William J. Brown’s work ethic and military service influenced the paths of both his son and grandson, who would go on to play a large role in changing the lives of student-veterans on the campuses of Rutgers University.

William J. Brown was a hard worker.

The Willingboro resident always held two or three jobs at a time, making sure to always provide for his nine children. He worked as a mortician, a butcher, for a printing press. He was a referee and umpire in the local sports leagues.

He also served in the Army in the 1950s.

Brown died on May 11 due to COVID-19 complications, but the way he lived his life and the example he set for his family has left an impact for generations to come. He was 92.

"He would come home, get something to eat, and go back out. He would work all weekend," Brown Sr. said.

Both father and son would serve in the military, and played a large role in changing the lives of student-veterans on the campuses of Rutgers University.

Brown Sr. served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1970s, and utilized the G.I. Bill following his service to become the first member of his family to attend college. He enrolled at Rutgers University—Camden.

"So when I started college, I had two children and a full-time job, and it was tough but I saw my father do it his whole life. And I knew life would be better with a college education," Brown Sr. said.

During his time at Rutgers, Brown Sr. became an active advocate for student-veterans on the Camden campus.

He helped organize an effort to put pressure on then-Gov. Brendan Byrne to fully fund a state GI bill for Vietnam veterans.

"We were able to actually organize the veterans on other campuses, not just the Rutgers—Camden campus, and we were able to get the bill funded," Brown Sr. said.

Brown Jr. would follow in his father’s footsteps nearly two decades later.

The third-generation Bill Brown enrolled at Rutgers—Camden after three tours overseas as a U.S. Navy Seal, including one in Iraq, around 2007.

At the time, he said, veterans were not well received on the campus. It was something both he, and a close friend of his John Cosby, also an Iraqi War veteran, noticed.

"We ran into some professors and students that had like, real hate against veterans," said Brown Jr., a former Mount Laurel resident.

One day, Brown Jr. said, he and Cosby were sitting in the university’s Campus Center, when they noticed flags that were hung representing sororities, fraternities and other student organizations on campus. There was no flag representing veterans.

"We were just kind of joking, and we said we should start a veterans group," Brown said.

That joke would turn into action, and they would found the Veterans for Education group on campus. The student group is responsible for starting the first scholarship for veterans at the university.

In 2008, Brown Jr., along with another veteran, Efren Cazales, would run 65 miles up Route 130 from Rutgers—Camden to Rutgers—New Brunswick to raise awareness for veterans issues.

Brown Sr., who had just completed the Boston Marathon one week earlier, would join him for the final half of the run.

"It wasn’t just our thing, it was a veteran thing," Brown Sr. said.

Brown Jr. graduated from Rutgers Law School in 2014 and now lives in Bloomfield as an attorney for McCarter & English in Newark. Brown Sr. is a retired fiscal resource manager and now lives in Lewes, Delaware.

Both are still involved in advocating for veterans. Brown Jr. last year organized a swim across across the Hudson River with a bunch of Navy SEAL veterans, raising around $200,000 to help homeless vets in New York City.

Brown Sr. serves as president of the Veteran Alumni of Rutgers University.

"I think a lot of that is grounded with the influence that my grandfather and my dad taught me because I never saw anybody work harder than my grandfather ever. Like that man defined hard work," Brown Jr. said.

When Brown Jr. was training to become a Navy SEAL, he thought a lot about the hard work both his grandfather and father grinded through in their lives.

The training, called BUD/S, is among the most grueling — and has the highest attrition rate — in the U.S. military. While in training, Seal candidates’ wear their last names on their helmets.

Anybody is allowed to quit BUD/S whenever they want, as long as they take their helmet, along with their last name, and hang it underneath a bell at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California, where BUD/S takes place. The bell then must be rung three times.

So when Brown Jr. was going through one of the most grueling training regimens in the U.S. military, he remembered how hard his grandfather and his father worked to support their families.

He thought about how his grandfather worked three jobs for most of his life to provide for his family.

He remembered stories about how one night when he was a child, his father was beat up for crossing a picket line because he had to provide for his two sons.

He remembered stories about how his father once hitchhiked to a job interview.

"I would have died before I put my family’s name under that bell," Brown Jr. said.