Department of Health lists state’s overall death toll at 6,399

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday announced 526 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 new related deaths, statewide.

The total of new cases is the highest released this week. New cases had ranged from 323 Monday to 418 Thursday.

The statewide case total is 80,762. There have been 6,399 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,311 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 556,456 patients who have tested negative to date.

