County officials said seven of the new cases are related to testing at long-term care facilities.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

Seven of the new cases are related to mass testing at long-term care facilities, the county said.

The new cases increase the county’s total to 515 cases through Friday morning.

Of those cases, 390 people have recovered and 10 have died. There are currently 115 active cases.

A total of 8,233 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported through Thursday at noon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

