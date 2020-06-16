WILLINGBORO — Fire officials are investigating to determine what caused a Monday afternoon fire that destroyed a playground at the Hawthorne Elementary School.

The blaze was first reported at around 3 p.m. at the playground of the elementary school on Hampshire Lane. No injuries were reported, but the fire razed the playground, fire officials said.

Willingboro Fire Chief Anthony Burnett said there were no people seen at the playground before the fire started, but that residents in the area reported hearing an explosion or loud “boom” noise around the time of the fire.

He said the playground was fully engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by the county and state fire marshals. Burnett was unable to specify if the blaze was believed to be accidental or suspicious.