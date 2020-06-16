A 21-year-old Milford man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman Sunday, police said.

A Milford man is accused of raping a woman Sunday, according to state police.

Police said Christopher Francis Curry, 21, knew the woman. He is charged with rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, as well as a misdemeanor offense of indecent assault.

Police allege the victim repeatedly told Curry “no,” during the incident, but he ignored her.

As of Tuesday he remained in Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $300,00 bail.

His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 1.