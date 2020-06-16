The third-party zoning department consultant is expected to save Lower Southampton estimated $15,000 to $25,000 a year.

Lower Southampton has replaced its full-time zoning officer position with a part-time consultant for the foreseeable future, a move expected to save at last $15,000 a year.

In a unanimous 5-0 vote last week, Lower Southampton supervisors voted to hire the Doylestown firm of Barry Isett and Associates to handle zoning matters including permits and land development plans. The firm will be paid $80 an hour for its work.

The firm started work in the township Monday, and its other municipal clients including Newtown Borough, Yardley and New Britain Borough.

Township Manager Joe Galdo suggested the board use an outside firm rather than a full-time zoning officer after the resignation of Jeffrey Bartlett, the second zoning officer in less than two years.

Under the new contract, Isett will have a representative who will work up to 25 hours a week, Galdo said.

The contract includes 20-hours of “facetime” in the building, and an additional five hours a week if zoning hearing board or planning commission meeting attendance is necessary.

The third-party consultant is expected to save the township an estimated $15,000 to $25,000 a year, Galdo said. He added the township can discontinue the contract at any time without penalty.

Bartlett, who took over the department in October, left the job on June 9 to take a township manager position in an unidentified municipality outside Bucks County. He had been hired at a rate of $97,000 a year.

He replaced former zoning officer and fire Marshal William Oettinger, who the board stripped of zoning duties last year after less than a year on the job, then declined to reappoint as fire marshal in January.

Oettinger recently filed a whistleblower’s lawsuit against the township alleging the board retaliated against him for exposing questionable practices under his zoning office predecessor.