Four of City Council's seven members support creating a timetable for establishing the board, which would investigate allegations of police misconduct.

An Erie City Council majority is ready to have a serious and detailed conversation about establishing a citizens review board in the city to investigate allegations of misconduct by police.

Mayor Joe Schember said he is willing to consider creating such a panel.

Four of City Council's seven members — David Brennan, Liz Allen, Kathy Schaaf and Michael Keys — told the Erie Times News they support working with Schember's administration to create a timetable for establishing a review board, at a time when conversations about police reform are happening nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

Various city officials have proposed the creation of a review board at least three other times since 2003, but each of those efforts failed to gain wide support.

“People who investigate themselves often don't find the need to (discipline) themselves,” Keys said. “Looking at a review board is something that should happen.”

Schember said he's willing to have those discussions “given everything that's happening in the country right now.

“I'm not going to commit to doing anything specific at this point, but we can talk about it,” Schember said.

In addition, a resolution being crafted by Brennan, which the other three council members support, seeks information from Schember and Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny on various issues related to the procedures and practices of the city's 173-member police force.

The council members want information about the number of citizen complaints filed since 2015 that allege excessive force by city officers; an explanation of how citizen complaints are handled by the city; an outline of the city's use-of-force policy and officer training; and “specific ideas about how citizens in (the) Erie region can join with the Erie police to foster dialogue and sharing of ideas and actions to improve communications, keep people safe and make Erie a model community for fairness and inclusion,” according to an e-mail Allen shared with the Times-News.

The council members said the resolution was largely prompted by an incident that involved an Erie police officer kicking 21-year-old protester Hannah Silbaugh during a disturbance in downtown late May 30 and early May 31.

That vandalism and other mayhem followed a peaceful protest. A video of Silbaugh being kicked has gone viral.

Schember on Monday announced that the officer who kicked Silbaugh has been suspended for three days and will continue on desk duty until he completes sensitivity training. The officer has not been identified by name by the city or police department.

Allen said the resolution could be ready for a vote at City Council's July 1 meeting, and she hopes the entire seven-member panel will support it.

“We're not saying 'defund the police' or 'disband the police' right now,” Allen said. Those conversations are happening in many other cities across following the death of Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white officer while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd's death has sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism worldwide.

However, Allen said, “It's important now because this is a moment where we can address longstanding issues in Erie, and also be in sync with what's going on all over the country in terms of how justice is dispensed and how we can make things fair and equitable.

“We want to do it in a cohesive way that involves council, involves the police, involves the mayor's administration and involves citizens,” Allen said.

Brennan believes such conversations are long overdue.

“I definitely support as much transparency as possible, and we need to get input on the best strategy to move our city forward in all these areas,” Brennan said.

Past city councils have discussed launching a citizens review board, Brennan said, but those conversations have gone nowhere.

“There are many benefits to it,” Brennan said. “In the past, some people have said a review board has no teeth to it, and I've always thought that's not a good excuse. It's worth exploring.”

In 2003, then-Mayor Rick Filippi said he wanted to look into establishing a citizen review board to handle at least some aspects of complaints against police officers, but that effort failed to gain majority support on City Council .

The issue came up again in 2009, when then-Councilwoman Rubye Jenkins-Husband called for the creation of a citizens review board to investigate complaints against police in the wake of a much-viewed YouTube video in which a former Erie police officer, James Cousins II, was seen mocking a Black homicide victim.

Although a majority of Erie City Council supported the idea at that time, then-Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott claimed that only his administration had the power to create such a body, and he said at that time he was unwilling to do so.

Former City Councilwoman Sonya Arrrington brought up the idea of a citizens review board in 2017, but that proposal was never brought to her fellow council members for a vote.

Brennan said he's concerned that if Erie doesn't make the right moves to combat systemic racism and other inequities, public trust will be eroded.

“I'm not sure we've had that trust before,” Brennan said. “But if we've lost it, we need to work together with more transparency and public input than ever so we gain it back.”

City Council's next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.