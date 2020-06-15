Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aliquippa

812 Davis St., Larmarr Rawl to Carl Humphries, $3,000.

488-450 Highland Ave., LSF9 Master Participation Tr to Robert Lee Moore, $21,000.

1100 Main St., Lamarr Rawl to Carl Humphries, $3,000.

102 Todd St., Willie James Harvey to Michael Draper, $1,306.

Ambridge

836 Glenwood Ave., Jelser Holdings LLC to Andrew and Shannon Ames Fuller, $89,900.

Baden

120 Woodhaven Drive, Judith Franco to Jill Morgan, $293,500.

Beaver

510 Sixth St., Sherryl Manganello to Frank and Michelle Gannon, $435,000.

Beaver Falls

1809 11th Ave., Jimmie Smith to William O'Brien, $1,383.

Bridgewater

717 Mulberry St., Nicholas Unis to Keith Kavalir, $2,500.

Brighton Twp.

173 Aspen Drive, Maronda Home LLC to Jason and Kristin Bumblis, $378,536.

104 Crandon Cir, Robert Paich to Jed Quigley Jr. and Jamie Quigley, $165,000.

106 Raven Drive, Housing & Urban Development to Christopher and Brandie Denelle, $120,500.

5245 Tuscarawas Road, Chester Koehler to Francisco Marquez Morales, $162,000.

Center Twp.

2016 Cade Drive, NVR Inc. to Richard and Megan Harris, $193,495.

111 Mary St., Georgia Stewart to Brandon Majkowski and Ron Bowes, $330,000.

Chippewa Twp.

3707 37th St. Ext., Joyce Bauman to Scott and Brenna Moreland, $210,000.

104 Cherry Wy, Diane Ramage to Robert and Margaret Marchetti, $667,500.

160 Howley Ave., Darrek Weston to Jeremy and Shelly Browell, $195,000.

212 McMillen Ave., Michael Caruso to Susan Fryer, $140,000.

Shenango Road, Janet Hall to Bryan and W David Wright, $40,000.

Conway

1224 Fourth Ave., Janice Boyer to Rukput L.P., $11,500.

1113 Fifth Ave., Patricia Colorito to Ernest and Anita Stadden, $139,900.

Darlington Twp.

4285 Constitution Blvd., Estate of Frances Arlene Timmins to Scott and Susanna Timmins, $200,000.

Daugherty Twp.

187 Spruce St., Cynthia Carlquist to Susan Bintrim, $41,500.

Economy

311 Woodcroft Road, Patricia Ann Guthrie trustee to James Pankuch Jr. and Nicholle Diane Bernardo Pankuch, $264,900.

Ellwood City

1016 Second St. S and Fourth Ave., William Gosseck to Raymond Weber 3rd, $12,650.

Harmony Twp.

832 Heber St., Matthew Russin to Logan Dakota Anderson, $150,000.

Hopewell Twp.

1923 Cardinal Drive, Jeffrey Booher to Craig Allen Morrison and Todd William Negley, $155,000.

1115 Euclid Ave., Ronald Zorn to Steven and Vicky Bardell, $210,000.

5005 Hamilton Drive, Leigh Anne Davidson to Joanne Graham, $145,000.

206 Marble St., Joshua David Bryan to Glenn Baronyak, $150,000.

6221 Patrick Henry Drive, Janet Atwell to Amy Colafella, $60,000.

Industry

1849 Barclay Hill Road, Michael Isley to Jack Butcher and Courtney Lutman, $90,000.

140 Hice Ave., Estate of Dabuek Donatella to Alexander and Lynette Marie Seybert, $174,000.

Midland

12 West Drive, Jeffrey Adams to Paradise Home Management LLC, $19,000.

Monaca

1009 Nimick Ave., Denise McNeill trustee to Justin Hayes, $70,000.

1235 Washington Ave., Gary Krause to Stella Duncan, $1,584.

New Sewickley Twp.

1032 Big Knob Road, William Barnes to James Medaglia, $265,000.

923 Jefferson Blvd., Steven Loehlein to Dorothy Seger, $282,500.

Potter Twp.

Route 18, Center Manor LLC to Edward and Lauren Patton, $28,000.

Rochester Twp.

2249 Third Ave., Vollmer Motor Sales Inc. to All Access Real Estate LLC, $515,000.