Coraopolis

1357 Fifth Ave., Estate of David Culley Jr. to Anthony James Schepis and William Robert Schepis Jr., $50,900.

Findlay Twp.

168 Craig St., Maronda Homes LLC to Kevin Joseph Nauman and Tammy Elizabeth Weaver, $322,534.

Moon Twp.

277 Ewings Mill Road, Timothy Mulvihill to Colton Robert Podvorec and Amanda Michelle Martin, $192,500.

610 Meade Drive, John Goshorn IV to National Residential Nominee Services In, $206,000.

610 Meade Drive, National Residential Nominee Services In to Jason and Valerie Ann DiBenedetto, $206,000.

315 Newton Sq, James Merchant to Daniel Bonnett, $145,000.

7117 Sanlin Drive, Edward McClory to Antonia Grese, $73,000.

North Fayette Twp.

1006 Canterbury Drive, Jonathan Michael del Rosario to Sergii Redchuk and Nadiia Strelnikova, $183,500.

121 Derby Ln, NVR Inc. to Preston Hafer and Alyssa Kinzel, $389,905.

27710 Evergreen Run, Zachary Dunham to Linda and Rachael D'Amico, $80,000.

Robinson Twp.

119 Cole Drive, Richard Neil Harmon Jr. to Shiva Kishore Durgam and Ashwini Dharamkar, $324,000.

1805 Kenzie Drive, Alan Welle Jr. to Brittney Stock, $127,000.

Sewickley

210 Frederick Ave., Estate of Arlene Dorothy Rucker to Promise 33 LLC, $285,000.

4 Gray Ln, Henry Scales to Kimberly Moslen, $83,000.

Sewickley Heights

61-63 Goodwood Ln, Estate of Drue Heinz to Robert Gomes trustee, $890,000.