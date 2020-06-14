Animals are available for adoption at Beaver County Humane Society in Center Township.

Birdie will need a special person or family to adopt her. She’s considered to be a feral dog.

Birdie lived in a shed with other dogs and had minimal human exposure other than feeding time. During her crucial development period, she wasn’t exposed to things normal pets experience.

Birdie now lives at Beaver County Humane Society in Center Township, where she tolerates a couple of people but has no real interest in interaction.

She follows the lead of other calm, mature and stable-minded dogs.

Whoever adopts Birdie should understand she may never bond with those around her or become a typical, family pet.

She will need time, patience and work that may be a long, slow process. Working with feral dogs can be rewarding, but also frustrating and requires great dedication.

She will need a home with a six-foot fence as she’s a flight risk. And she can’t go to a home with cats.

Her adopter must be aware that Birdie may have an issue with her gastrointestinal tract. A foster parent found a food that keeps Birdie’s stool formed and she will have to remain on this diet.

Birdie requires frequent potty breaks. If she gets too excited and has not been outside for awhile, she can’t hold her bladder. Otherwise, she is housebroken and has not had other accidents in her foster home.

Another calm pet in the house would be preferred to help Birdie adjust. A home with no children would be the most successful.

Birdie would probably appreciate a family of homebody introverts who understand her personality, shelter staff said.

Her $175 adoption fee includes vaccinations, health exams, microchipping, flea treatment, neutering, leash and collar.

Per state law, adopters must purchase a non-refundable 2020 dog license at time of adoption for any dog 3 months and older. Cost is $7; senior citizens or people with disabilities, $5.

The Center Township shelter is closed due to COVID-19 concerns but open for adoptions and fostering by appointment only. Anyone interested in temporarily fostering a pet may complete an online application at beavercountyhumanesociety.org.

The humane society’s thrift store in Beaver Falls is closed until further notice. For more information, call 724-775-5801.