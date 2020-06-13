The state Department of Health announced the statewide case total is 78,462.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday announced 463 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 new related deaths, statewide.

The statewide case total is 78,462. There have been 6,211 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 496,589 patients who have tested negative to date. The state said nearly 74% of patients have recovered.

The state Department of Health reports 451 total positives for Erie County, 17 more positives than Erie County’s health department last reported on Friday.

