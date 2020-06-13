Protecting children while letting them enjoy the summer involves using common sense precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus, doctors say.

The coronavirus should not prevent children from playing outside this summer and swimming in backyard pools, a trio of doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said during a virtual town hall.

Yet, the doctors advised against swimming in public pools, said older children should be encouraged to wear masks and reminded parents that social distancing should be practiced whenever possible.

The doctors recommended that parents follow CDC guidelines as to whether a child wears a face mask. Those under age 2 should not wear a face mask, mainly because they cannot tell an adult if they are having trouble breathing in it.

Dr. Susan Coffin, clinical director of CHOP’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said young children could be separated in cribs and at feeding times in daycare centers to avoid risk.

Older children can and should wear a mask when possible, and Dr. Katie Lockwood, a pediatrician in the CHOP Primary Care network, advised that it be made of cotton or other lightweight, breathable fabric, as it needs to keep an active child from becoming overheated.

Since many area families vacation at the New Jersey shore, they advised against visiting the beach or boardwalk when they are crowded.

“This is not the time to be on the boardwalk at the height of activity,” said Coffin. If safety precautions are followed, “you and your family can still do an activity you love and confer a little extra protection while doing it.”

Other tips from the doctors included:

– Bring extra masks on outings in case a child’s mask becomes wet or dirty, and launder masks daily.

– Be sure to keep hydrated while wearing a mask.

– Travel in a private car, when possible. If you must use a train, bus or plane, try to separate from other travelers, wear face masks during the trip, and wipe down armrests or seat handles being used with disinfectant wipes.

– Bring disinfectant wipes and extra linens and towels on vacation if you have any concern about the rental property’s bedding.

– Use strollers with awnings and rain covers to help protect infants from germs when out for walks.

As for swimming, Coffin said children might be safer swimming in a private pool with their siblings or a couple close friends rather than in a large community pool.

“High concentrations of chlorine may kill coronavirus,” she said, but the levels of chlorine can change and when there are many people in the water or parents sitting by the side of the pool, viral transmission could be increased.

“It might not be advisable to go to a large pool,” she said.

Going to a small party with family or a few friends is OK, the doctors said, but it’s advisable not to share food. “Meals are high-risk times because masks are off,” Lockwood said. It’s OK to use another family’s clean utensils or disposable cups and plates, but she wouldn’t advise sharing food items themselves.

In choosing a summer camp, Lockwood said parents might want to consider whether the camp is local or one that draws children from other parts of the country, thereby possibly exposing them to the virus from another geographic area.

Day cares are allowed to reopen now, and the doctors said parents should be checking that adults working there and children attending are screened daily for signs of illness, and that enhanced cleaning practices are taking place to ensure that viruses don’t build up on surfaces.

Lockwood said that as a working mother, she understands that parents will sometimes send their child to day care or school when they may not be feeling well. This year, it’s best to keep them home and work from home if possible, even when the child is only experiencing “sniffles.”

“This is not the time to push away symptoms and potentially expose others,” she said.

Dr. Jonathan Spergel, chief of allergy at CHOP, spoke about the difference between allergies and the coronavirus. “Allergies typically don’t give you a fever,” he said, and a coughing attack that might begin outside normally subsides when the child goes indoors if an allergy is causing it.

He said that typically, the coronavirus doesn’t cause itchy, red eyes, but both allergies and the coronavirus can cause rashes. “If things are getting worse, give your healthcare provider a call,” he said.

He added that children who have been prescribed allergy or asthma medications should take them. Since these medications are known to reduce inflammation, they may help prevent an allergic or asthmatic child from getting COVID-19 or the unusual inflammatory syndrome that has been seen in some children who were exposed to the virus.

If a child is exposed to another child who has the coronavirus, the first child should be kept isolated from others for 10 days to make sure he or she hasn’t caught the virus, Coffin said. The parent of the child being observed doesn’t need to stay home so long as the child doesn’t become ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The doctors said that stress is another concern that doesn’t just affect adults. “It’s important not to let our own stress pass over to the child,” Lockwood said. She said a parent shouldn’t scare a child about the need to wear a mask, but just point out that it’s another way to keep everyone safe.

And she said social connections, whether over the internet or in person on small play-dates involving a couple of children, are important. Spergel said the same applies to older children and teens who should be allowed to use social media to keep connected with friends.

As families prepare for the possible return to school in the fall, Coffin said that how that will be accomplished safely “is one of the most pressing questions” now facing both educators and medical personnel.

“It will take a lot of attention by us as parents,” she said, to make sure children are safe.

To that end, Lockwood noted that there seems to be a “little bit of stigma” attached to catching the virus. It makes some parents not want to disclose to others that they or their child have been exposed.

“This is a pandemic,” she said. “Parents should not be afraid to admit that someone in the household had it. It’s important to disclose that diagnosis to keep other people safe.”

Spergel added that common sense precautions like hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks will help keep everyone safe.

”Doing those simple things will make social interactions possible,“ he said. ”Be the brave one and wear the mask. It will make a difference.“

