NEW BEAVER -- The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday, with the following results on the back nine:

Low Gross -- Justin Baney, 35; Ron Aniceti, George Blummer and John Krestel, 40; Mike Filuari, 42.

Low Net -- John Krestel, 31; Justin Baney, Mike Filauri and Tim Sberna, 33; Frank McElwain, 34; George Blummer and Bob Filauri, 35; Ron Aniceti, Joe Mancini, Dick Verone, Dino Colaberardino and Dennis Briggs, 36.

Flight leaders were:

Flight 1 -- Justin Baney, 9 points, George Blummer and John Krestel, 6 points; Ron Aniceti and Ron Gilchrist, 2 points.

Flight 2 -- Brian Salsberry, 9 points; Roger Baney, 1 point; Tony Carrozza, 0 points.

Flight 3 -- Dino Colaberardino, 4 points; Tim Sberna, 3 points; Dick Verone, 2 points.

Flight 4 -- Dennis Zona, 7 points; Dennis Briggs, 4 points; Russ Forsythe, 2 points.

Justin Baney had an eagle on the Par 4, 10th hole.

The signup board for the League Member/Guest Outing at Bedford Trails Golf Course on June 28 is posted at the Stonecrest Clubhouse. The deadline to sign up is June 23. First tee time is 8:07 a.m.

When signing up, remember to sign up in your playing group. Guests are welcome at a cost of $10. Denote guests by their names when signing up.

Only league members are eligible for skill prizes. There will also be a skins game.