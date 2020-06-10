Hearing starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s an event nearly three years in the making — many more, if you ask those behind efforts to establish a community college in Erie County. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Pennsylvania Board of Education will hold an evidentiary hearing on the county’s community college application, which was submitted to the state in June 2017.

The hearing will be held virtually, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday when the meeting is called to order.

Here’s the schedule for Wednesday:

• 1:10 to 3:10 p.m.: Written submissions and opening testimony will be given by Erie County and Empower Erie.

• 3:10 to 5:10 p.m.: Written submissions and opening testimony will be given by the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and state Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, R-25th Dist., Jefferson County.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday:

• 9 a.m.: Call to order.

• 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.: Cross-examination by NPRC and Scarnati.

• 9:40 to 10:10 a.m.: Cross-examination by Erie County and Empower Erie.

• 10:10 to 10:15 a.m.:-Closing statement by NPRC and Scarnati.

• 10:15 to 10:20 a.m.:-Closing statement by Erie County and Empower Erie.

• 10:20 a.m.: Questions and deliberations by state Board of Education members. Followed by a vote on Erie County’s community college application and then adjournment.

The four parties will be represented by lawyers. Witnesses will be called to testify on behalf of the parties. Members of the public can watch or listen to the proceedings, but will not be permitted to participate.

To watch or listen to the hearing on Wednesday, go to https://paiu.zoom.us/j/99353653022 or call toll free 877-369-0926 and use the Webinar password 490311 and the Webinar ID 993-5365-3022.

To watch or listen to the hearing on Thursday, go to https://paiu.zoom.us/j/92245405820 or call toll free and use the Webinar password 545453 and the Webinar ID 922 4540 5820.

