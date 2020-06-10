Fall classes will begin Aug. 10 and end by Thanksgiving.

Gannon University will open for fall classes Aug. 10.

The announcement was made Wednesday by university President Keith Taylor in a message to students, faculty and staff.

The fall semester will end early too, by Thanksgiving, Taylor said.

The university earlier announced plans to reopen this fall, but with no specific date.

New health and safety procedures will be in place, Taylor said.

“COVID-19 is still with us,” Taylor said. “Recognizing that reality, we have been working for several weeks to develop a reopening plan with the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff as our top priority.”

In-person classes ended with the governor’s March order to close businesses not essential to health and well being.

Gannon’s reopening plan is based on the belief that the state will be in the “green phase” for reopening by August, Taylor said.

Return to GoErie.com and read Thursday’s Erie Times-News for more information.