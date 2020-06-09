Business owners say they fear the state will suspend, fine or take away their licenses if they open before the green phase.

Jim Farrell said he spent “about an hour” considering whether to open Panache Salon and Spa after Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said Friday that the county will likely stop enforcing some aspects of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 reopening plan.

Then Farrell, who is Panache’s chief operating officer, realized that he must wait until Gov. Tom Wolf promotes Erie County to the plan’s green phase.

“If we open, they can send state inspectors and Kathy Dahlkemper and (state Rep.) Ryan Bizzarro cannot protect us,” Farrell said. “We could face suspension, a fine, or if they want to make a point, take the (cosmetology) licenses of our stylists.”

Frustrated by Wolf’s refusal to advance Erie County to the least-restrictive phase of the plan, Bizzarro urged at Friday’s news conference with Dahlkemper that businesses “operate as if they were under the green phase.”

Few, if any, Erie County businesses and organizations have apparently taken that advice.

The YMCA of Greater Erie will wait until the county enters the green phase before opening its five fitness centers.

“Every day is different but right now we are staying the course and complying with the governor’s reopening plan,” said Tammy Roche, the Y’s vice president of membership, marketing and financial development. “We will keep the fitness centers closed until told otherwise by the governor and the secretary of health.”

The Y did open its summer day camps for youth on Monday and will begin running the city of Erie’s Kids Camps on June 17, Roche said.

The Kids Camps will be held at nine city parks. Participants will not be allowed to use the parks’ playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, said Dave Mulvihill, director of the Erie Department of Public Works.

Those facilities will likely remain closed until the county enters the green phase, Mulvihill said.

Jeanne Neibauer called the Erie County Department of Health after hearing Friday’s news conference to see if she could reopen Noggins Salon & Spa in Millcreek Township.

“They told me absolutely not,” said Neibauer, Noggins owner. “The governor really has the final say and that we won’t open until the county is in the green.”

That could be a while, based on the methodology used to promote counties to the green phase.

Erie County meets all requirements for entering the green phase except having a stable, decreasing or low number of COVID-19 cases.

In order to do that, a county must have one of the following:

• An increase in cases over the last two weeks of no more than 10 percent from the previous two weeks. Erie County has seen a nearly 85 percent spike in cases during that time.

• A confirmed case rate of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. Erie County’s rate is around 67 cases over the past two weeks.

• No more than 10 confirmed cases over the past two weeks. Erie County has reported 162 cases during that period.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.