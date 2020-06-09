Bike sales around Erie, Presque Isle State Park visitation way up this spring.

Erie-area bicycle shop owners can't say the COVID-19 pandemic has been bad for business.

Bicycles are rolling off the racks. Bike repairs are robust. Accessories are hot items, too.

“It's the busiest I've ever seen it here,” said Gary Foor, owner for 14 years of A.R. Adams Cycle at 5651 Peach St. in Millcreek Township.

Foor's inventory at the start of the year totaled about 350 bikes.

All he has left is about 90 bicycles, with little hope of replenishing his stock.

“Everything you have now with bikes is all you're going to have,” Foor said. “None of the distributors have anything. Everything is sold out. It would be nice if I could get some more inventory.”

Late last week, about 55 bicycles at his shop awaited repairs.

“They all want to do something outside,” Foor said.

Since the onset of the new coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, people nationwide have become reacquainted with the simple pleasures of outdoor activity. Stay-at-home orders allow if not encourage getting outdoors.

Connecting with outdoor recreation ― biking, fishing, hiking, kayaking, canoeing, camping ― has been evident in the Erie region.

Presque Isle State Park has been a magnet for those looking to enjoy their outside leisure time at the 3,200-acre park, which annually attracts about 4 million visitors.

“Being able to just get out and walk and tire yourself out for a little bit does wonders for you, and for us to be able to provide that is huge during this pandemic,” said Matt Greene, state park operations manager.

“We've always known there are lots of mental health benefits of being out with recreation in parks, and this may be one of the first times in history where it's really starting to prove itself beyond the other normal health benefits of being outside,” he said. “It's kind of cool.“

Presque Isle attendance in May totaled an estimated 542,000, an increase of 156,000 from May 2019 attendance of 386,000, according to park officials.

The park attracted 354,000 visitors in April. Peninsula attendance in April 2019 totaled 265,000.

March attendance at the park totaled 292,000, a year-over-year increase of 102,000.

“If it's 65 to 70 degrees and sunny, people are like 'OK, I have to go do something and one of the things I can do at the peninsula is walk, run or go ride a bike, walk the beach, or go out and sit on a picnic table and enjoy a meal,' '' Greene said. “People are coming here to do that.”

'The de facto thing to do'

Pedaling for exercise and a little scenery has become the norm on the peninsula's multipurpose trail and on roadways throughout the Erie region.

Bike sales are taking off in communities throughout the nation. Finding bikes to replenish inventory has been difficult.

Peter McMaster, owner of Competitive Gear at 3501 W. 12th St., in Millcreek Township, can relate to the new coronavirus impact on his business.

“Since it started, sales of new bikes and bike repairs have been off the charts,” McMaster said. “What happened is no one knew this was coming. Bicycle companies forecast 'x' amount of bikes at the beginning of the year that they want to have last until October.

“When COVID-19 hit, people got unemployed, people had tons of time, they were with their family and they all wanted something to do,” McMaster said. “Biking became the de facto thing to do.”

In about a 40-day period earlier this spring, much of the nationwide bicycle inventory got wiped out, McMaster said.

“It's actually a global shortage,” McMaster said. “When COVID-19 first hit and we shut down that first week, I thought 'This is it. What are we going to do?' Then, magically, it just got insane. But it's exhausting.”

McMaster, 60, who founded and opened Competitive Gear in 1983, sells Trek bikes that range in price from $400 to $12,000.

His inventory shrank from about 350 bikes in January to about 20 earlier this spring. He has found another 50 bicycles in the past month.

“I'm getting phone calls from Texas, Illinois, Indiana ― people are searching and searching for one particular bike or five particular bikes,” McMaster said. “No one has bikes.”

He has another 300 bikes on order.

McMaster was selling bikes online and offering curbside delivery until May 8, when in-person store visitation in Erie County was permitted under the state's yellow-phase reopening plan.

As the lone bicycle repairman at his business, McMaster spends 10 hours to 12 hours a day, six or seven days a week, working on a backlog of orders.

“You're about two to two-and-a-half weeks out from when you bring a bike in to when you get it back,” McMaster said. “I no longer wait on customers. I have about 50 bikes to repair. I can probably repair 10 a day, but that's if all things go well.”

Tom Fetterman, 69, of Fairview Township, spent part of the past week looking to purchase a new hybrid bicycle as an alternative form of exercise.

“I have a Schwinn bicycle I bought in the 1970s and it's a dinosaur and it needs a lot of help,” Fetterman said with a laugh. “I need a newer, lighter bike. I can't go to the gym and do that, and biking in our area is very popular in west Erie County, and I thought that might be a natural fit.”

Fetterman likes to run, swim and ride a stationary bike, but wishes to bike outdoors this summer.

“You get into good habits ― positive addiction ― and now I have a lapse and I need something to fill that gap other than just honey-do jobs at home,” Fetterman said.

At Presque Isle

Renewed interest in outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been as kind to businessman Greg Clarke, who owns The Yellow Bike Rental and Presque Isle Canoe & Boat Livery at Presque Isle State Park.

“Our rentals are probably 60 percent to 70 percent less than what they would normally be for this time of the year,” Clarke said. “We've seen a negative impact on bike and boat rentals.”

Although peninsula visitation has increased significantly this spring, “it's not the traffic we're looking for,” Clarke said.

“It's mostly local people who have their own bikes and who may have their own kayaks,” he said.

Clarke said tourist visitation has been significantly lower at Presque Isle this spring.

Tourists from outside Erie County account for 80 percent or more of Clarke's bike, kayak and canoe rentals, he said.

“It's been pretty dismal,” Clarke said. “We get a lot of business from people who stay at hotels and campgrounds who come here with their families, and they can't put four or five bikes on their car racks or they don't have their own kayaks.”

Many peninsula visitors rent surreys for scenic rides on the multipurpose trail and rent kayaks and canoes to explore the lagoons.

Presque Isle State Park beaches opened for swimming this past weekend.

“Beaches more or less being closed because visitors could not go into the water certainly had a major impact on the tourists coming into the Erie market,” Clarke said. “Now that the beaches are open, we're hopeful we'll see a change.”

Clarke said he saw an uptick in business this past weekend with the opening of the beaches.

Fishing around Erie

Jerry Skrypzak, president of the Save Our Native Species of Lake Erie fishing advocacy group, believes the pandemic “has made a lot of people go outside.”

He said plenty of anglers are making their way to area streams and waterways.

Skrypzak docks his boat at Lampe Marina, where, on a recent day, he counted 72 fishing trailers.

“The fishermen are out there,” Skrypzak said. “A lot of guys are coming in for bass fishing. I think the pandemic has enticed more people to get outside for fishing, or at least to get some fresh air.”

On a recent weekend, numerous small fishing boats dotted Presque Isle Bay. Boat trailers sported license plates from West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, New York and Louisiana.

“With the run-up to Memorial Day and right after and into the first parts of June, bass fishing is going to be great.,” Greene said. “We get a ton of people from the whole region who come to bass fish in Presque Isle Bay.”

