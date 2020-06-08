A roundup of court hearing results for the week of June 1.

A 20-year-old Millcreek Township man is scheduled to go to trial in Erie County Court on Oct. 9 on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 22-year-old shift manager at the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant near Edinboro during an attempted robbery on Jan. 25.

The defendant, Markese D. Lampley, had the tentative trial date set at his formal arraignment on Monday before Erie County President Judge John J. Trucilla, who is presiding over the case.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office at the arraignment announced that it will seek a conviction for first-degree murder, a premeditated killing; or second-degree murder, a killing that occurs during the commission of a felony, such as a robbery.

A conviction for first- or second-degree murder carries an mandatory sentence of life in state prison without parole.

Lampley is accused of killing Alexander Cavanah, the shift manager, as he tried to fight off Lampley during an attempted robbery on the afternoon of Jan. 25 at the Wendy’s, off Route 6 near Interstate 79 in Washington Township.

State police said Lampley, wearing a ski mask and a motorcycle helmet, also pointed a gun as he demanded that two female employees open the restaurant’s safe, to which the women said they did not have access. Lampley is accused of fleeing on a motorcycle after the slaying.

Lampley remains in the Erie County Prison without bond. The other charges against him include robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger is prosecuting the case. Lampley’s lawyer is Bruce Sandmeyer.

In other court business:

• Authorities on Wednesday dropped felony kidnapping charges against two people accused by the Pennsylvania State Police of holding a woman against her will for 13 days at an Elk Creek Township residence in early March.

Gregory A. Beck, 54, waived to court a felony count of possession with intent to deliver at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning. A felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint were withdrawn.

Mandy A. Beck, 27, waived to court misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapon. Kidnapping and unlawful restraint charges were withdrawn against her.

State police troopers filed the initial sets of charges against the pair in mid-March after accusing them of holding a 36-year-old woman against her will for 13 days at a Crane Road residence. Troopers said they found drug-related items in the residence.

• A Crawford County man charged in late February with delivering LSD to an address in Hydetown in December was held for court on all charges at his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Kevin L. Kerr, 28, of Hydetown, faces trial on felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility and on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in a Titusville police investigation. Police accuse him of delivering a quantity of LSD to an address in the 12600 block of Main Street in Hydetown on the late afternoon of Dec. 10.

• Erie resident Armond R. Calhoun, 20, was held for court Wednesday on all charges filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in a vehicle break-in investigation in Harborcreek Township that led to a pursuit in February.

The charges include felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property. A felony count of fleeing police was changed to a misdemeanor and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief were changed to summaries at the hearing.

Troopers accuse Calhoun of fleeing in a stolen Jeep as they attempted to stop it in an investigation into reports of suspects entering vehicles on Mingo Avenue on Feb. 11.

• An Erie man charged in a 2019 Pennsylvania State Police drug investigation in the city was held for court on all charges following his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Robert S. Sanders, 40, faces charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. State police drug investigators charge that Sanders sold quantities of suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin to undercover investigators in Erie on four occasions between February and April 2019, according to information in his criminal complaint.