Monday

Jun 8, 2020 at 12:15 AM


Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.


Ellport


222 Wright ave, Kathryn Sloan to Cody Baptiste Okon, $70,800.


Ellwood City


613 Fifth St., Rose Nevling to Charles Burton, $48,000.


708 Clover Ave., Jennifer Yoho to Ryan and Lindsey Shuppe, $136,000.


826 Todd Ave., US Bank to Joseph Anderson and Wiliam Weller, $45,500.


North Beaver Twp.


216 Hickory View Drive, Sean Overton to Charles and Gina Van Eman, $295,000.


Shenango Twp.


505 Gardner Stop Road, Jeffrey Radice to Lawrence Annarumo 2nd, $165,000.


705 Rose Stop Road, Todd Hupko to Travis and Kelly Nogee, $220,000.


Taylor Twp.


202 Center Ave., Valentine Oddi to Damian Gajewski, $54,500.


Wayne Twp.


4434 Old Pittsburgh Road, Richard Weingartner to Ian Robert Colombo, $50,000.