Local black leaders Gary Horton and Daryl Craig share perspectives on the violent protest and where the city goes from here.

The chaos that broke out in Erie was laced with fury and irony.

The fury, fueled by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, was unleashed when more than 100 protesters ended a peaceful demonstration by surging through Erie's downtown late at night on May 30, with some of the demonstrators damaging 16 businesses by smashing windows and setting fires.

The irony was that the rioting erupted outside Erie City Hall.

For two years the building has been home to a mayor who has made inclusiveness and stronger relations between the police and the minority community hallmarks of his administration.

Mayor Joe Schember has also backed Erie's effort to shed its Rust Belt image as businesses and nonprofits invest in the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of downtown, particularly lower State Street — the area damaged in Saturday's disorder.

Schember's policies did not prevent the peaceful demonstration from turning violent.

And the policies did not prevent an incident in which an Erie police officer is seen kicking a protester.

But the policies, as well as Erie's size, still provide hope that the tensions that flared on May 30 can be eased and eventually resolved, two local black leaders said.

While the nation has watched the unrest over Floyd's death engulf large cities, such as Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia, the local leaders provide a perspective on how a small and medium-sized city like Erie might be able to advance on issues of race and inequality. A version of this report is included in a national project for the USA Today Network, which, like the Erie Times-News, is part of Gannett.

Gary Horton

“I do recognize this mayor's efforts,” said Gary Horton, 68, the president of the NACCP chapter and whose family has been fighting for racial equity in Erie for more than 100 years.

Horton's projects include running his E.F. Smith Quality of Life Learning Center, 2046 E. 19th St., a nonprofit that aids disadvantaged and marginalized residents in Erie, where 26.7% percent of the city's estimated population of 95,508 is made up of people of color, including a black population of 16.8%, according to census data. The city's overall poverty rate is 26.4%.

Horton called the relations between the Erie police, under Schember, and the community “pretty good.”

“He uses every platform he has. The 'No. 1 issue with me is fighting racism,'” Horton said of Schember's message. “He has said it to whites. He has said it to blacks. It is not like he is just over here saying that to blacks and going about his business and not saying it to whites.”

Horton, a former Erie school director, is a member of the mayor's panel to strengthen police-community relations. The Erie police under Schember also resurrected the Police Athletic League to help underprivileged youth and the mayor has brought sensitivity training to a City Hall that in the past has been rocked by racially-charged incidents between the police and the populace.

“But even after all of that, what happened?” Horton said.

He was referring not just to the violent protest but to a video, which went viral, that shows a member of the Erie police SWAT team kicking, in the shoulder, a protester who sat in the middle of the street and refused to move.

The incident with the protester, 21-year-old Hannah Silbaugh, who is white, triggered an internal-affairs probe and led to a vocal public response that has put Schember on the defensive about how the police handled the rioting.

“It clouds the mayor's message,” Horton said. “Obviously, we have more to do.”

He said he believes the violent protest grew out of national and local concerns, including lack of opportunities for those on the margins.

“We've got to invest in hope and see that that's a solid investment that will pay off,” Horton said. “We need to invest in hope. That is a legitimate investment.”

Erie, Horton said, can help marginalized residents by, among other things, establishing a community college in Erie County. He also said Erie needs to build on the efforts at inclusion, with particular focus on the concerns of young people. Any initiative, he said, must be multi-layered and involve not just the police.

“Too many people leave it for the police to solve,” Horton said. “It is not fair to them. All the expectation is not on them to make black people's lives better.”

The challenges for Erie remain are significant, Horton said, particularly due to the added difficulties underprivileged residents have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said the challenges are not insurmountable, and that the solutions still can include City Hall.

“I think change is possible,” Horton said. “We can't say, 'Oh, we are in an emergency,' and then do everything the same old way, status quo.”

“This is new ground, even for me, uncharted territory,” he said. “But I am hopeful. I'm still hopeful. I still think this is a good city. I'm glad I lived my life here and I raised my family here.

“Do I think it can be better? Yes. Do I want it to be better? Yes. Am I willing to work to make it better? Yes. That's one reason why I work with the mayor.”

Daryl Craig

Horton did not attend the peaceful protest in Erie on Saturday, nor was he there for the rioting that followed. He said he was concerned about the level of organization for the peaceful protest, which an Erie resident, a white woman, put together through a Facebook post.

Also not in attendance on Saturday was Daryl Craig, another black leader in Erie — another indication of how the peaceful protest and its violent aftermath was more of an organic response, in Erie, to George Floyd's death.

Craig, 64, known as Brother D, coordinates the Blue Coats, an anti-violence group that works closely with the Erie School District to mediate disputes between students and to provide input on racial issues.

Craig moved to Erie 16 years ago from Buffalo, where he grew up poor and “gang banging,” he said, before he committed to turning his life around by helping troubled youth. He said Erie's size has aided his work and can only help the city improve race relations.

“It is a small town,” Craig said. “Everybody knows everybody.”

In Erie, he said, police officers went to high school with others who stayed in town as adults. They all played on the same football team in high school. They all played on the same basketball team.

“It is hard not to know somebody in Erie,” Craig said. “And I think that gives us an advantage. There is already some sort of framework for a relationship, if not already a relationship.”

But being a smaller city, he said, can also work against Erie and its minority community.

“I don't know if it's taken for granted that because we are so much smaller, people think we can't have the same problems as a bigger place,” Craig said. “But we do.”

He said he understands what could have led to the violence, which he described as an outgrowth of a community already weary and on edge due to the pandemic and social distancing.

“People are stuck in their homes,” Craig said. “And then you sit here and you are impacted yet again — another African-American loses their life for being African-American.”

“It's almost like a perfect storm,” he said.

Like Gary Horton, Craig said he is committed to continuing to work with the city and other agencies to foster better race relations. Like Horton, Craig continues to be optimistic about the city's future, as long as Erie does not “lose sight of what caused this in the first place” — the death of George Floyd.

Before the events of May 30, “Erie, I felt, was headed in the right direction,” Craig said. “I think Erie has an opportunity here.”

