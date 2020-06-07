Sunday

Jun 7, 2020 at 12:15 AM


Animals are available for adoption at Beaver County Humane Society.

Blossom is a mature cat – 16 years old – who needs a loving home to live out her golden years.


She loves attention and catnip is among her favorite things.


Blossom enjoys curling in a lap for affection.


Staff workers at Beaver County Humane Society in Brighton Township said she’s a “sweetheart.”


Her $35 adoption fee includes vaccinations, health exams, microchipping, flea treatment and spaying.


The shelter is closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but open for adoptions and fostering by appointment only. Anyone interested in temporarily fostering a pet may complete an online application at beavercountyhumanesociety.org.


The humane society’s thrift store in Beaver Falls is closed until further notice. For more information, call 724-775-5801.