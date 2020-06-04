NEW BEAVER -- The Stonecrest Golf Course played Tuesday with the following results on the front nine:

Low Gross -- George Blummer, 36; Joe Boniey and Justin Baney, 39; Ron Aniceti and Tony Carrozza, 40; Harold Evans, 41.

Low Net -- Dennis Zona, 28; George Blummer, 29; John Krestel and Frank Carrozza, 30; John Shannon, 31; Harold Evans, Dino Colaberardino and Pete Zona, 32; Brian Salsberry and Frank McElwain, 33; Mike Filauri, Tony Carrozza, Ryan Baney and Russ Forsythe, 34; Joe Boniey, Justin Baney, Ron Aniceti, Tim Sberna, Dennis Briggs and Bob Filauri, 35.

Flight leaders were:

Flight 1 -- George Blummer, 5 points, Joe Boniey and Ron Gilchrist, 4 points, Justin Baney and Ron Aniceti, 2 points.

Flight 2 -- Brian Salsberry, 11 points, Tony Carrozza and Roger Baney, 1 point.

Flight 3 -- Dino Colaberardino, 4 points, Pete Zona, 3 points, Dick Verone, 2 points.

Flight 4 -- Dennis Zona, 7 points, Russ Forsythe, 5 points, Dennis Briggs, 3 points.

The sign up board for the League Member/Guest Outing at Bedford Trails Golf Course on June 28 is posted at the Stonecrest Clubhouse. The deadline to sign up is June 23. First tee time is 8:07 a.m. When signing up, please sign up in your playing group. Guests are welcome at a cost of $10. Please denote guest by their name when signing up. Only league members are eligible for skill prizes. There will also be a skins game.