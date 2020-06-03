The 2020 Waynesboro Area Gala Cancer Auction has been canceled because of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39th annual auction was initially rescheduled from April to July 25. Because of current restrictions on large gatherings, the auction committee has decided to cancel.

"With sad hearts, the Waynesboro Area Gala Cancer Auction Committee has reluctantly determined that our best course of action, given the ongoing circumstances associated with the coronavirus, is to cancel this year's 39th auction," the committee said in a letter that has been mailed to donors.

The annual event draws hundreds of people to Green Grove Gardens in support of the fight against cancer. According to the committee, the auction has raised more than $2.25 million over 38 years.

For donated items, the committee intends to keep physical items and gift certificates and offer them at the 2021 auction. Any gift certificates with expiration dates prior to April 10, 2021 will be shredded.

Any monetary donations to the 2020 auction will still be donated this year to organizations in support of the fight against cancer.

The committee will proceed with its intentions for physical items and gift certificates unless a donor contacts the committee by email — wagca2015@gmail.com — with other instructions by June 15.

"We sincerely appreciate each and every donation and if you did not receive this letter in the mail, we apologize," the committee said in its letter. "Please use the email address, wagca2015@gmail.com to respond with your decision on how to proceed with your donation by June 15th."

For more information about the auction, visit: wagca.org