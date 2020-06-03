Members of Erie Times-News voter panel weigh in on candidates, race

It was the presidential primary that wasn’t.

With Democrats having settled weeks ago on an apparent nominee in former Vice President Joe Biden to challenge President Donald Trump, Tuesday’s contest will be known less for the way it shaped the presidential race than it will be for all the procedural changes needed to pull it off.

The results, which won’t be final for another week, at least, were inevitable — at least in the presidential contest.

Still, so much has changed since Biden turned around his lackluster campaign in South Carolina and proceeded to dominate fellow Democratic candidates.

Joe Morris, chairman of Mercyhurst University’s Political Science Department and director of the Center for Applied Politics, is still trying to wrap his head around what the events of recent days and weeks mean for the 2020 election.

The global pandemic and the economic fallout that followed, and the nationwide protests over the killing of another black man at the hands of police, are issues that could “radically refocus” the presidential race, Morris said Tuesday.

“What all of these things have in common ... is that they all demand leadership,” Morris said. “And while economic models are by far the best predictors of the outcome of presidential elections, this may be one of those instances where the American public recognizes that leadership is just as important as a functioning economy.”

National and state polls lend Biden the edge in the presidential race. He leads Trump by 6 percentage points in a RealClearPolitics.com average of national polls. And he has a slightly greater advantage in the Keystone state, leading Trump by 6.5 percentage points in polling averages.

But Trump’s supporters are more enthusiastic about their candidate than backers of the former Delaware senator are, several polls show.

“I was pro-Bernie all the way,” Erie Democrat Valerie Perkins, a member of the Erie Times-News community voter panel, said of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has since withdrawn from the race. “I was so disappointed that he was pushed out.”

Biden doesn’t appeal much to Perkins, who is a living well specialist at Voices for Independence in Millcreek Township.

"The only thing Biden has going for him is that he was the former vice president,“ she said.

But Perkins, 65, will back Biden.

“I'm a ’no’ vote against Trump,” she said, instead of a supporter of Biden’s. “I’m going to do everything in my power to turn back to blue, turn everything blue.”

Another member of the Times-News voter panel is excited to give Trump a second term.

Christine Hess, a 93-year-old Fairview Township resident and lifelong Republican who comes from a proud military family, is a staunch Trump supporter.

“We're very much in favor of Donald Trump and what he is accomplishing or trying to accomplish,” said Hess, a retired school teacher. “He is securing our borders. He is restricting unfair trade coming into this country. He’s taking a stand on immigration to protect our nation. He’s trying to make sure the small businesses get their fair shake.”

Hess is unswayed by Trump’s tweeting and other actions that his critics find contemptible. Hess said Democrats don’t understand Trump. Trump, she said, is “not a statesman by any manner or means,” but he does accomplish what he sets out to accomplish.

“A lot of the fanfare is just masking the real work that’s being done,” she said. “... He does not operate according to the politicians of yesteryear."

Pandemic politics

Born in 1927, Hess refers to herself as a “child of the Great Depression.” Growing up in Albany, New York, in a Sears home in the late 1920s and 1930s, Hess remembers her father losing his job at the Allegheny-Ludlum Steel mill.

Her father was out of work for two years, but would pick up work “here and there” to make ends meet.

“I grew up in a family that made every penny count,” she said. “And not only every penny, we made every scrap of food count. Our clothes were minimal. Having said all that, I had a wonderful childhood, a non-materialistic childhood.”

Those early experiences have come to mind as Hess has watched the COVID-19 pandemic unfold over the past four months. The pandemic has shuttered businesses and resulted in an unemployment rate that the country has not seen since the Great Depression.

Hess agrees with Trump, who said in March that, “We can’t let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

“If President Trump loses his ability to get the populace back to work, we're going to go back to the ‘29s, that's what they called (the Depression),” she said.

Corey Luthringer, 32, of Girard Township, sees the pandemic much differently. Luthringer is an independent but considers herself politically left of the Democratic Party.

Luthringer works in global public health, specifically food and nutrition, and has been employed by different nonprofits, including the United Nations World Food Program, the Global Alliance for Food Nutrition and the Food Fortification Initiative.

The work has taken Luthringer to “50 or 60” countries, many of them in under-developed nations.

Luthringer said she has been discouraged by the amount of disinformation about COVID-19 in the United States, especially from the White House and some media outlets. Sending mixed messages to the public has hampered the country’s response to the pandemic.

“I have friends (from other countries) every day that are saying to me, ‘Oh my gosh, the numbers just keep climbing, nothing looks like it's getting better over there. What's going on? Are you guys all OK? And, you know, to be in a position now where I have people in Burundi more worried about my safety than they are of their own, it's concerning.”

Racial tensions

The death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed when an arresting officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, has sparked protests in cities across the country, including in Erie.

It could be a defining moment in the 2020 race, Morris said.

“We saw that just yesterday (Monday) with Donald Trump's law-and-order speech and Joe Biden's very compassionate talk to members of a religious community,” Morris said.

Trump, following his speech in the Rose Garden, walked with other members of his administration, Secret Service agents and news media to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., for a photo opportunity. Before his unannounced arrival at the church, law enforcement dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.

“Thank goodness it ended with kind of a whimper, but nevertheless, I really think that event yesterday, that spectacle that was created is going to lay the groundwork for the 2020 campaign,” Morris said.

Perkins, a black woman, said the country needs a zero-tolerance approach to police brutality. Police officers, including the city of Erie officer shown on video kicking a 21-year-old Erie woman as she sat and protested in the middle of State Street Saturday, need to be held accountable when they endanger the public.

Perkins had not heard any of Biden’s remarks Monday or Tuesday, she said. As for Trump, though, “All he does is try to provoke violence,” Perkins said.

The road ahead

Perkins and Luthringer believe Biden could help himself by making an appealing choice for a running mate. Perkins hopes to see a black woman such as former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams or Sen. Kamala Harris of California on the ticket. Luthringer would be pleased with her original pick in the Democratic field, Massachusets Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I have concerns,” Luthringer said. “We have, again, the choice between an older white male and another older white male, both of whom are perhaps not resonating with young people of the country.”

James Rumm, a 56-year-old accountant for Inspiration Time Inc., the parent company of WCTL and Take Erie radio stations, is a Republican who will vote for Trump again in November.

The Edinboro resident said he is not a Trump supporter “by choice” but rather by party. The GOP, Rumm said, is more aligned with his Evangelical Christian values, including his opposition to abortion and government intervention.

Trump is “too far right” on immigration — building a border wall is waste of money, says Rumm, who is also member of the Times-News voter panel. And the president’s tweeting often comes across as “brash and harsh” and “feeds ammunition to his critics.”

Still, “Trump does some really wonderful things,” says Rumm, who lauds the president for his handling of the economy and his efforts to address unfair trade agreements, among other things.

Rumm won’t vote for Biden, but if a Democrat wins in November he’d rather have Biden than other Democratic candidates.

“But I don’t think the election is over,” he said. “I’ve seen the polls. Last election the polls were so correct, as we all know. They had (Hillary) Clinton winning, and we all know that didn’t happen. I think if Trump wins Pennsylvania, he wins the election.”

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNrink.