Smoke was reported in three houses following the strike Wednesday morning.

An apparent lightning strike brought down limbs and wires in a west Erie neighborhood Wednesday morning, damaging a vehicle and causing smoke to collect in three houses.

Erie firefighters who were called to the 500 block of Liberty Street on Wednesday at about 6 a.m. found that a tree and multiple wires were brought down and there was some smoke in three houses, Deputy Fire Chief Fred Gillespie said. No fire was found in any of the houses, he said.

A vehicle parked outside one of the houses was damaged by fallen tree limbs, Gillespie said.

Penelec crews were called to the scene, he said.

No injuries were reported.