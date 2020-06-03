



Area students attending Clarion University who participated as student-athletes were Mackenzie Cassidy, of Hatboro, women's golf; and Samuel Rice, of Quakertown, baseball.

Area students attending Colgate University named to the dean's award for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester were Gabrielle Maloy, of Bristol; William Krohn, of Morrisville; Marc Verwiel, of New Hope; Zoe Goldberg, of Newtown; and Jacob Saxton, of Riegelsville.

Melanie Kerins, of Dublin, attending Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and Sydney Doyle, of New Hope, attending The College of New Jersey, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Area student attending Colgate University named to the dean's award with distinction for the fall 2019 semester were Tessa Mountain, of Ambler; Vanessa Lizana, of Dublin; Sophia Boggs, of Jamison; Nicole Rounsavill, of Newtown; and Faith Altomare, of Sellersville.

Eve Jimenez Sagastegui, of Langhorne, attending Eastern Connecticut State University to study computer science and English, was inducted into Iota Iota Iota, or Triota, the Women's and Gender Studies Honor Society.

Lauren Sigmon, of Telford, attending Lebanon Valley College to study English, was a contributer to the college's Green Blotter literary magazine of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and art submitted by undergraduate student writers.

Isabella Olimpo, of Doylestown, attending The University of Scranton, was inducted into Psi Chi, the national honor society in psychology.

Timothy Corrao, of Telford, attending Kutztown University College of Visual and Performing Arts, or VPA, was presented a VPA Student Excellence Award recognizing one student from each of the VPA six departments including art; art education; cinema, television and media production; communication design; communication studies; and music.

Two students attending Lebanon Valley College participated in the college's Inquiry, end-of-year celebration with virtual presentations, were Connor Matsinger, of New Britain, with his work titled, "The Neon Island," and Cheyenne Scott, of Souderton, with her work, "Picturesque."

Aidan Denecke, of Lansdale, attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to study chemical engineering, was named to the dean's honor list. During his senior year he was a captain of the men's lacrosse program.

Area students attending East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania were recognized for honors achieved during the 2019-20 academic year. They are: Tamia Watson, of Ambler; Aidan Coughlin, of Bristol; Leeann Daute, of Chalfont; Matthew Firuta, of Dublin; Carlie Flach, of Fairless Hills; Alexa Spause, of Harleysville; Everett Cooke, of Hatboro; Talia Bauder and Abigail Derstine, of Hatfield; Andrew Alvino and Jason Carr, of Levittown; Bailey Holbert, of New Hope; Brendan Schechter, of Newtown; Jayne Hughes, of North Wales; Jennifer Murmylo, of Ottsville; Colt Mitchell, of Perkasie; Chad Coleman, Anna Dockstader, Barbara Grossov and Aubrianna Stetina, of Quakertown; Jeremy Ketterer and Cristina Ramos, of Sellersville; Alexa Gray, Madasyn Harwick and Diana Nguyen, of Telford; Justin Reed, of Warminster; and Macy Moors, of Yardley.

Chloe Smith, of Perkasie, attending Muhlenberg College, is a participant in the Shankweiler Scholars honors program designed for students interested in a career working as a physician with interests in liberal arts including the humanities and social sciences.

Lindsay Scott, of Chalfont, attending Muhlenberg College, was a participant in an educational event of leadership, teamwork and service held during winter break at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Kevin Hanes, of Chalfont, and Taylor Lindeman, of Warminster, attending the University of Scranton, were recently inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, international honor society of nursing.

Emily Frizzelle, of Levittown, graduated from Moore College of Art and Design as the valedictorian of the Class of 2020.