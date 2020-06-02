The officials said they believe Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, a former nurse and hospital executive, placed too much emphasis on hospitals rather than long-term care facilities at the start of the outbreak.





New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli's "failures" to heed the advice of public health experts led to "preventable deaths" at nursing homes and Gov. Phil Murphy is "making things up" with no transparency about reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of health officials said in a letter to lawmakers Monday.

Those officials, identifying only as members of the NJ Pandemic Response Team, also claimed that as the coronavirus spread they were told by "top brass" to not put concerns in email, which would be subject to state disclosure laws. And since news outlets have reported the missteps and infighting in the administration, they said, there has been a "disturbing trend of retaliation."

Murphy's office declined to comment. The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations made against Persichilli.

The Trenton Bureau of the USA TODAY NETWORK Atlantic Group has confirmed the identities of three of the people involved in the letter and their employment in the Health Department and the COVID-19 response.

They called for Persichilli's resignation and pleaded with lawmakers for an investigation.

"We believe that the combination of a lack of action where we should have seen it, and a willful desire to focus only on where most media attention was afforded during the peak of the crisis (the general public and hospitals), led to preventable deaths in long-term care, prisons, and other institutions," said the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Network.

They did not sign their names because they fear retaliation, according to one of the officials.

"In other words, we believe the leadership failures of Commissioner Persichilli lead to preventable deaths," it said.

The letter, first reported by NJ Advance Media, was sent to state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and the minority leader, Sen. Tom Kean, R-Union. Neither office commented on the letter, but a Republican official in the Senate said the office is looking into how a review committee those two lawmakers established will handle the letter's contents.

The letter comes several days after the administration fired an assistant commissioner in charge of the department's emergency preparedness, Chris Neuwirth, for reasons that have not been made public.

Murphy did not say Monday whether the position had been filled. It also comes as Murphy's office is interviewing people in the Health Department to root out insiders talking to the media, as first reported by the Network on Friday.

The letter is a lengthy and detailed document of grievances the officials have with leadership from Murphy on down.

The officials said in the letter they had advocated in late March for testing and distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at the state's long-term care facilities because they were "alarmed" by the deaths and infections at such facilities in Washington and New York states.

The officials said that without adequate testing and PPE, places like nursing homes and assisted living facilities "would face devastating outcomes." And since the outbreak hit New Jersey on March 4, that's just what has happened. Deaths from long-term care facilities account for about 40% percent of the state's nearly 12,000 deaths.

Lawmakers are planning hearings into the administration's preparedness and response. And on Monday the Republican State Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt wrote to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito asking for a federal investigation into the administration's oversight of long-term care facilities.

The officials said they believe Persichilli, a former nurse and hospital executive, placed too much emphasis on hospitals rather than long-term care facilities at the start of the outbreak.

The officials claim that to meet Murphy's "arbitrary goals" on testing — he had wanted to double capacity by the end of May to 20,000 tests a day — Persichilli pressured some people to relax the PPE standards for testing, which put health care workers in danger.

Like other states, New Jersey lacked — and still does — enough testing to get a comprehensive view of the virus's reach. But the officials said there was enough capability to set up drive-through sites to symptomatic residents and some of those kits could have been distributed to long-term care facilities. The state did not start testing at those nursing homes until late April, past the peak of the disease.

New Jersey is not the only state that has struggled with nursing homes, but it has the highest death toll in the country, according to data released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Nearly 26,000 residents of long-term care facilities have died since the outbreak, according to the federal data. But that figure grows to 40,600 when factoring in staff of those facilities who have died, according to a USA TODAY analysis.

Some of the blame is put on other administration members. Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the State Police and the head of the state's emergency management, failed to listen to public health experts to distribute PPE to nursing homes, the officials said in the letter. And the Office of Emergency Management used "arbitrary" guidelines for how to distribute the PPE, they said.

The Network has sought records of the state's PPE supply, but the administration denied the request.

Another cabinet member, Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson, "seems to have convinced" Murphy's deputies to hire a consultant, for $500,000, to conduct a "rapid review" of how the state handled long-term care.

The officials also asked for inquiry into Callahan and Johnson.

"We raised literally every one of these concerns to our leadership in the Department of Health, and all of them not only went unaddressed, but in many cases, people were punished, suppressed, or otherwise reprimanded for using their public health expertise to recommend the right course of action," the letter said.

Tom Hester, a spokesman for the Department of Human Services, said the claims are "anonymous and unfounded" and the firm that was chosen to conduct the review, Manatt Health, is well-respected and has expertise on long-term care issues.

"Commissioner Johnson did not make the final selection of the vendor nor was she involved in the negotiation of the fees associated with the contract," Hester said.

The State Police did not respond to a request for comment.

As for Murphy, he has made decisions to reopen the economy "without the data to back it up" and without the resources to conduct adequate contact tracing for future illnesses, the officials said. He has been criticized by state lawmakers for similar reasons.

Murphy announced Monday that he is prepared to enter the second stage of three in the reopening in two weeks, allowing places like salons to open and restaurants to allow outdoor dining. He has declined to discuss the data behind his decisions, but often says "data determines dates" for reopening.

"Despite the governor’s slogans, there are, in fact, no established thresholds to this effect that came from the public health experts in his state government," the letter said. It went on: "In reality, his own public health officials in the health department have no idea what inputs he is using to make opening decisions."

The health officials said in the letter that they are "not political animals" but most of them, like Murphy, are Democrats. They said they have training, experience and only the motivation to help weather the pandemic, but have found an administration "that seems to care more about prevailing in their own childish war gaming than they do about protecting the public’s health."

"And worse, it is clear that we have leadership that does not respect the truth, and does not respect propriety to the mission," they said.