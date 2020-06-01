Beaver couple hosts backyard party for daughter’s sixth-grade classmates to celebrate not only the end of the school year, but a rite of passage – moving on to middle school.

BEAVER — Miley Hapach, 11, gathered with some of her sixth-grade classmates from Dutch Ridge Elementary School Saturday evening in her backyard to celebrate not only the end of the school year, but a rite of passage — moving on to middle school.

Certainly, this school year has been tumultuous — unlike any students experienced — because of highly contagious novel coronavirus that abruptly forced Beaver Area School District and those across the country to close in mid-March.

What first was thought would only be a two-week hiatus grew to more than two months, and no one can predict with certainty if, when or what the new school year will look like.

The gathering was emotional on many levels — happiness on finally being together, yet sadness for all of the school highlights they missed: end-of-year banquet; picnic, Fun Day; field trips, community service projects.

“It was needed,” said Marie Hapach, Miley’s mom, who came up with the “last-minute” idea just days earlier. “They deserve it,” she said.

Because gatherings are still limited to no more than 25, Marie and husband, Branden “Chief” Hapach, couldn’t invite the entire sixth-grade class — only about a dozen classmates, a few neighbor children and parents Stacy Gaiser and Rose Mrkonja who came to help.

Festive maroon and gray balloons — school colors — decorated a lamp post out front beside which a yard sign was planted that read: “Straight Outta 6th Grade.”

The school PTA made and distributed signs for the approximately 150 sixth-graders at Dutch Ridge.

A sheet cake, also decorated with maroon and gray icing, said: “Goodbye Elementary School.”

Cupcakes, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, assorted chips, candy and pizza also were on the menu.

The pre-teens competed in three-legged potato sack races; bounced on a backyard trampoline; played Release and other outdoor games.

Later, they would watch the coming-of-age comedy “Good Boys” projected on a big screen set up in the backyard, while they roasted gooey s’mores, the ever-popular outdoor treat, over a fire pit.

The biggest and best surprise orchestrated by Marie, however, was a visit by a beloved instructor — Pam Learn, social studies teacher.

“I can’t wait to see them,” Learn said upon arrival about two hours after the party got underway, unbeknownst to her pupils playing in the backyard. “This is so fun.”

As she turned the corner, students were momentarily stunned and then greeted Learn with screams of joy.

“I crashed your party,” Learn said, as students spontaneously rushed in for a group hug, accompanied by tears, too.

Even after a few months’ absence, Learn noticed differences: “You got taller,” she said of a couple of kids. “Look at your hair,” she said about another’s longer locks.

She wanted to know everything — what they’ve been doing, how their families are, were they writing in their journals.

Marie said Learn is the best teacher Miley’s had.

“She (Learn) goes above and beyond,” and especially so during the pandemic.

Teachers distributed assignments on Mondays, which students had until Friday to complete.

But Learn offered virtual Zoom meetings daily to check in with students not only to offer help, if needed, but to stay connected.

“She communicated with them all the time,” Gaiser said. Her daughter Alicia “loves her. She’s a great teacher.”

Learn was overcome with emotion when asked how the pandemic and resultant school closure affected her.

“I just missed them so much,” she said through tears, “because that’s what teaching is. What I do depends on what their reactions are and I couldn’t see what their reactions are to gauge what we’d do next. It became a list of things to do and not teaching for the learning.”

Quickly, teachers realized simply handing out assignments wasn’t going to be successful “so then we broke out into Google Meets,” a video communication service.

“It’s not optimum by any means,” Learn said, but one way teaching methods had to be adapted under current circumstances.

“We teach cooperatively. They learn in peers. Now, all of a sudden, they’re in their own little world.”

Personal connection was lost, Learn said “and that was huge for me.”

And for students.

“I had one girl say, ‘I just don’t know what’s wrong with me. Some days I just can’t do it.’ I said, ‘Honey, you’re perfectly normal. You’re fine.’”

There were positives, too, with learning electronically.

Some students who struggle in a school environment, said Learn, excelled in the virtual, home-schooled environment.

“It was nice to see them grow as learners,” she said.

Learn praised administration and parents for problem solving together during an unprecedented time.

“Parents made a big difference,” Learn said. “Beaver is very blessed. We have good families here.”

Eleni Avdellas, a sixth-grader from Brighton Township, said at first it was hard adjusting to school at home.

“Teachers have such a big impact on us at school,” she said. “Zoom’s not the same as being face-to-face with them.

Addi Bowser of Beaver agreed.

“It’s much easier to have a teacher there. You can say, ‘Hey, I’m in need of some help.’”

Schooling at home, Bowser said, “definitely has ups and downs, but is really tough not having a teacher right there to help us.”

Social isolation was an adjustment, students said.

“I like it better one-on-one with people,” Avdellas said. “We went from being around a bunch of people to being by ourselves for the most part, and working at our own pace so that was probably the hardest with the social part. After the first couple of weeks it was smooth sailing for us. We all eventually got it.”

At first, Anna Mrkonja said she felt pressured to complete her work immediately, “but then you realize that you have more days to get it done than just that day.”

Some missed the structure of the classroom where school would be in session for approximately six hours.

Bowser said the “atmosphere is totally different. It’s crazy to think I’d be in school right now, but I’m sitting here doing maybe three hours of all my work for the entire day and then I have nothing else to do,” she said. “We have so much more freedom than we do in school … When you’re by yourself at home you can do the work at your own pace.”

Rose Mrkonja said she and her husband tried to keep Anna’s and their son, Anthony’s, lives structured. Anthony just completed seventh grade.

“We kept them on a schedule with schoolwork and with physical activity, too,” she said. “They had to be in bed at a certain time.”

Marie, who has been working from home during the pandemic, found keeping to a schedule a bit more difficult for Miley and older sister Layla, who will be a sophomore, since both had freedom to complete assignments on their own time.

“I thought it would be easy,” Marie said. “I did have a whiteboard: Wake up 7:15 a.m.; workout at 8 with Mom. That did not last.”

Everyone hopes to return to the classroom in September, but all say it will be different.

Ava Wright of Beaver, who will enter seventh grade, predicts all will still wear masks.

Some predicted smaller class sizes to remain socially distant. Others think classes will be offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday for half the students and then Tuesday and Thursday for the other half.

And perhaps students will remain in one classroom the entire day and only teachers will circulate.

Learn said she’s an optimist and thinks in-class learning will resume this fall.

“I’m an optimist,” she said. “I will need to see those kids and see them face to face.”